RIYADH - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the launch of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) service for British citizens traveling to Saudi Arabia, effective July 1, 2026.

As an extension of the historic and distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, the ministry said the service builds on the travel facilitation measures previously introduced by the British government for Saudi citizens.

The ETA is available to holders of all British passport types traveling to the Kingdom and covers travel for tourism, short-term study, and business purposes.

The authorization allows travelers to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 180 consecutive days within one year and permits multiple entries under a single electronic travel authorization.

The ministry clarified, however, that the service does not cover employment or residence in the the Kingdom, nor does it apply to Hajj visas.

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