The Saudi Ministry of Tourism used its participation at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia 2026 in Riyadh to unveil the Global Investment in Saudi Tourism Report, highlighting the Kingdom’s expanding tourism sector and growing attractiveness to international investors.

Held from June 22 to 24, the summit brought together investors, developers, operators and leading hospitality brands from around the world.

Participating as the strategic enabler of the event, the ministry showcased investment opportunities across Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving tourism landscape and outlined initiatives designed to support investors.

A key announcement during the summit was the launch of the new investment report, which details major growth indicators, the increasing presence of global hospitality brands in the Saudi market, and efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a leading global tourism investment destination.

Deputy Minister for Tourism Destinations Enablement Mahmoud Abdulhadi said Saudi Arabia offers investors access to a market already demonstrating significant growth and scale.

Speaking during the event, he emphasised that the Kingdom’s tourism sector spans a diverse portfolio of destinations and experiences rather than relying on a single project or market segment.

During a fireside discussion on the future of tourism investment, Abdulhadi encouraged investors to engage with the sector’s broader ecosystem, stressing that opportunities extend beyond infrastructure development to creating high-quality visitor experiences.

The ministry also promoted its investor support initiatives, including the Tourism Investment Enablers Programme (TIEP) and the Hospitality Investment Enablers (HIE) initiative, aimed at facilitating investment across the sector.

The participation forms part of ongoing efforts to attract local and international capital, strengthen private-sector involvement, and advance the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy.

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