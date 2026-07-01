More capacity and more choice for guests travelling to, from and through Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways is increasing capacity across its network in response to strong demand, increasing frequencies to Brussels and Kraków, making Abu Dhabi–Dhaka a year-round route, and extending seasonal services to Zanzibar and Palma de Mallorca. The changes reflect continued growth in demand, with additional capacity added where demand has been strongest.

Abu Dhabi–Dhaka, which launched on 26 June with a sold-out inaugural flight, is now confirmed as a year-round service on the strength of demand. The route runs four times a week on the Boeing 777, with 28 seats in Business and 374 in Economy, serving the large Bangladeshi community across the UAE and carrying substantial belly-hold cargo that supports trade between the two countries.

Etihad's seasonal Abu Dhabi–Zanzibar service has been extended to 31 March 2027, well beyond its previous end date in September, on the strength of demand for the Indian Ocean island. With its turquoise shallows, spice plantations and the UNESCO-listed lanes of Stone Town, Zanzibar is one of the most sought-after escapes on the network, now within reach for far longer.

The seasonal Abu Dhabi–Palma service to Mallorca, operated by the A321LR, has been extended to 18 October 2026, giving guests more of the year to enjoy the Balearic island. From the hidden coves and clear waters of its coastline to the old town of Palma and the mountain villages of the Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca is a Mediterranean favourite now available later into the autumn.

Abu Dhabi–Kraków is increasing to four flights a week from 27 July 2026, up from three, following strong demand for travel to southern Poland. Operated by the A321LR, the seasonal service connects Abu Dhabi with one of Europe's great cultural cities, from the medieval market square of the Old Town to the riverside setting of Wawel Castle.

Abu Dhabi–Brussels increases to 11 flights a week from 15 December 2026, up from seven, adding four weekly services on the three-cabin Airbus A321LR, with First, Business and Economy. The additional flights give travellers between the UAE and Belgium more choice across the week.

The additional services build on Etihad's continued network expansion as the airline expands its fleet and responds to growing demand across its network.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, said: “The response from our guests has exceeded our expectations, with strong demand across very different markets, from Brussels and Dhaka to Kraków, Zanzibar and Palma, and we're responding by adding capacity where demand is strongest. These additional flights and extended seasonal services are bringing more visitors to Abu Dhabi while strengthening connections across our growing global network.”

The additional services reinforce Etihad's continued investment in its network while supporting growing demand for travel to, from and through Abu Dhabi. All services are available to book now at etihad.com.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +971 50 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae