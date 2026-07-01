Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – DGC B.S.C. (Closed) announced strong financial results for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, reporting a 36 percent return on capital, while annual profits grew by 24 percent compared to the previous year.

The results were approved during the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 29 June 2026, where shareholders approved the Board of Directors' Report, the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, and the External Auditors' Report.

The General Assembly also approved the Board's recommendation to distribute cash dividends amounting to nearly 37% of net profit to shareholders, with the remaining balance to be transferred to retained earnings. Shareholders further approved the Corporate Governance Report and confirmed the Company's compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce for the financial year.

Following the conclusion of the AGM, the newly appointed Board of Directors held its first meeting, during which Talal Ali AlZain was re-elected as Chairman of the Board, and Ebrahim Husain Aljassmi was re-elected as Vice Chairman.

The Board of Directors for the new term also comprises Khaled Hamad AlYahya, Adel Khaled Kurdi, Hamdan Ali Mostafa, Loay Ahmed AlZamel, Ali Jameel AlMatrook, Turki Abdulrahman AlSohaim, and Jaafar Adel Hasan.

Speaking on the occasion, DGC Chairman Talal AlZain said: "We delivered an exceptional year of financial performance, achieving a 36 percent return on capital, while annual profits grew by 24 percent. These results reflect the success of our long-term strategy in delivering tangible outcomes and provide a solid foundation for DGC's next phase of growth. They also demonstrate the resilience of our business and the dedication of our management team."

He added: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued confidence and support, and I am honored to continue serving as Chairman of the Board. As we begin a new Board term, we remain committed to strengthening corporate governance and providing strategic direction that will continue to create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

DGC Founder and Managing Director Mohamed Nedham Khonji commented, "The past year marked a significant milestone in DGC's journey. We delivered strong financial results while achieving several strategic milestones that further strengthened the Company's position and laid the foundation for the next phase of growth. With the support of the Board, we will continue to diversify our portfolio and unlock new opportunities across existing and emerging sectors. We aim to expand our regional presence while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.”

DGC Founder and Chief Executive Officer Khaled Mohamed Al Hammadi noted, “Our financial performance reflects the dedication of our people and a continued focus on operational excellence across the Group. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to strengthening our businesses and enhancing operational efficiencies to deliver sustainable performance that supports our long-term strategic objectives.”