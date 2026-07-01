Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai’s real estate market continues to register exceptional demand for luxury properties, supported by growing confidence among local and international investors. This sustained momentum further reinforces the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most stable and attractive real estate investment destinations.

Against this backdrop, Binghatti has announced penthouse sales totalling AED 270 million at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti in Business Bay during June 2026. The landmark transactions comprised the sale of an AED 200 million penthouse and a second penthouse valued at AED 70 million to international buyers, underscoring the continued demand for rare, ultra-luxury residences within globally branded developments.

These transactions follow one of Binghatti’s most notable real estate deals in the region, recorded in December 2025 with the sale of a penthouse within the same development for AED 550 million – a landmark transaction recognised as the largest of its kind in Dubai and the Middle East. The sale reflects the continued upward trajectory of Dubai’s luxury real estate market and reinforces the global standing of Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, which has attracted a distinguished roster of international personalities, including Brazilian football star Neymar Jr., Spanish footballer Aymeric Laporte, and world-renowned opera tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Commenting on the remarkable milestone, Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding Ltd., stated: “These record transactions reflect the strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate market, and its continued ability to attract investors and high-net-worth individuals from around the world, driven by the emirate’s stable economic environment, investment-friendly regulations, and ambitious vision, which have reinforced its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for real estate investment. At Binghatti, we continue to contribute to this momentum by developing distinctive projects that elevate the standards of luxury living and cater to clients seeking exceptional and rare real estate assets. This reflects our ability to respond to the growing global demand for ultra-luxury real estate and contributes to the continued growth of the sector.”

The tower features a prime location in the heart of Business Bay and features a collection of world-class amenities and services, including an artificial beach, valet parking, a luxury spa, and a private car lift providing direct vehicle access to residences, offering an exceptional living experience that embodies the highest standards of luxury and sophistication.

About Binghatti Holding Limited

Binghatti Holding Limited is a vertically integrated real estate developer founded in 2008 with roots as a contractor before transitioning into full-scale development. Leveraging in-house design, development, construction and delivery capabilities, the Group stands out as one of Dubai’s most avant-garde private developers, operating across the full market spectrum from affordable housing to ultra luxury branded residences.

With a total portfolio exceeding 100 projects valued at more than AED100bn, Binghatti has delivered more than 50 projects to date and maintains a robust pipeline of approximately 30 million square footage of sellable area.

Binghatti delivers across the housing ladder from affordable and mid-market homes to premium and ultra luxury branded residences differentiating itself through design led products, branded collaborations and a consistent focus on customer outcomes. The developer’s contractor heritage underpins its operational agility and ability to scale across segments.

Sustainability is embedded across Binghatti’s developments through energy efficient technologies, responsible materials selection and long-term value creation strategies that enhance returns for stakeholders and livability for residents.

Founded on contractor roots and built around a vertically integrated model, Binghatti Holding continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet growing market demand, delivering quality projects across every market tier while prioritizing design, delivery excellence and sustainable outcomes.