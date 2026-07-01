Cairo, Egypt — Jotun Egypt held a specialized industry event to spotlight the role of local manufacturing and advanced passive fire protection technologies in supporting Egypt’s industrial development, strengthening critical infrastructure, and protecting strategic national assets. The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Investment, the Federation of Egyptian Industries, energy experts from the Senate, engineering and consulting entities, experts from the National Housing and Building Research Center, and the Ambassador of Norway to Egypt.

The event highlighted Jotun Egypt’s local manufacturing of advanced fire protection solutions and reflected the company’s broader commitment to supporting Egypt’s industrial development by bringing globally proven fire protection technology, technical expertise, and quality standards closer to the Egyptian market. Through this initiative, Jotun reinforced its ability to support a broad range of local project requirements across sectors that require advanced fire protection, including transport projects, metro lines, high-speed rail, monorail, industrial facilities and factories, as well as high-rise residential and landmark towers. The company’s local manufacturing capabilities also support Egypt’s localization efforts, contribute to export growth, and strengthen the long-term sustainability and resilience of major projects and national infrastructure.

As part of the event, Jotun highlighted the local manufacturing of Steel Master at its Egypt facility, which has a total production capacity of 72 million liters annually on a single-shift operation. This manufacturing capability reflects the company's continued investment in strengthening local production, supporting Egypt's industrial development, and bringing globally proven fire protection technologies closer to the local market. This step reflects the company’s focus on combining global innovation with local production, while supporting technology transfer, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, reducing import dependence, and creating added industrial value in Egypt.

SteelMaster is Jotun's advanced reactive fire protection coating for structural steel. It has been tested in accordance with internationally recognized fire protection standards and certified by accredited third-party organizations to ensure reliable performance under different fire scenarios. When exposed to extreme heat, Steel Master undergoes a chemical reaction that forms an insulating protective barrier around the steel, slowing heat transfer and helping the structure maintain its load-bearing capacity for longer. Depending on the product type, critical steel temperature, and steel section factor, Steel Master can provide fire protection for up to 180 minutes, extending evacuation time and supporting emergency response while reducing the risk of premature structural failure.

Commenting on the milestone, Ibrahim Alshami, Managing Director of Jotun Egypt, said: “Local manufacturing of advanced fire protection solutions is more than a manufacturing milestone; it is a strategic step toward strengthening local capabilities, applying global standards locally, and supporting the long-term resilience of the country’s most important projects and assets. Through this approach, Jotun Egypt is helping make world-class fire protection solutions more accessible to the sectors that rely on safety, continuity, and sustainable performance.”

The local manufacturing of SteelMaster also reflects Jotun’s broader commitment to strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, applying global standards locally, and making advanced fire protection solutions more accessible to projects across the industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and real estate sectors. This local manufacturing initiative is designed to serve the needs of the Egyptian market while supporting regional demand, enabling more efficient delivery from Egypt and improving access to globally certified fire protection solutions.

Passive fire protection plays a critical role in safe, sustainable, long term asset resilience. By helping delay structural failure during a fire, such systems can support safer evacuation, allow more time for emergency response, and help reduce damage to buildings, equipment, and other business-critical assets.

Through this initiative, Jotun reinforces its role as a trusted partner in national projects and strategic developments, combining global expertise with local manufacturing to support Egypt’s industrial growth and the long-term protection of critical infrastructure.

About Jotun

Founded in Norway in 1926 and headquartered in Sandefjord, Jotun is one of the world's leading manufacturers of paints and coatings. The company operates in more than 100 countries, with over 11,000 employees across 68 companies and 40 production facilities worldwide.

In Egypt, Jotun inaugurated its first factory in 1986 to manufacture marine and industrial coatings, marking the beginning of its long-standing investment and presence in the Egyptian market. The company has since continued to strengthen its local footprint through Jotun Egypt, expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the country's growing industries.

Today, Jotun Egypt offers a comprehensive portfolio of decorative, protective, and marine coatings, supported by a network of more than 600 Jotun Multicolor Centres across the country. With nearly four decades of local presence, Jotun continues to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of the Egyptian market, reinforcing its position as a trusted strategic partner to customers, consultants, and contractors.