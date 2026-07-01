Set to introduce an exclusive collection of 86 premium two-, three-, and four-bedroom villas tailored for premium short and extended stays

Scheduled to open in Q4 2026 in Riyadh’s prestigious Hittin district, supporting Ascott’s 15,000 regional unit target by 2030

KSA – The Ascott Limited is scheduled to open Ascott Villas Riyadh in Q4 2026, its first villa community in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its presence in one of the region's fastest-growing hospitality markets. The 86-villa development forms part of Ascott's broader expansion strategy across the Kingdom and wider Middle East, Africa and Türkiye region, as it aims to reach 15,000 units by 2030. The announcement reflects the group's continued confidence in Saudi Arabia as one of its most important growth markets.

Designed for families, business travellers and extended-stay guests, Ascott Villas Riyadh responds to growing demand for larger-format accommodation that combines the privacy and space of residential living with the service standards and convenience of a professionally managed hospitality brand.

Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye at The Ascott Limited, says, “Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the most important growth markets in our regional portfolio. The introduction of Ascott Villas Riyadh reflects our confidence in the Kingdom's long-term hospitality outlook and the growing demand for accommodation that offers greater privacy, space and flexibility without compromising on service. As we continue to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia, we remain focused on bringing hospitality solutions that meet the evolving needs of both residents and travellers."

The exclusive new community will offer a collection of two-, three-, and four-bedroom villas that blend the privacy of upscale residential living with the elevated service standards of a premium hospitality brand. Thoughtfully designed for families, business travellers, and long-stay guests alike, each villa will feature spacious living and dining areas, fully equipped kitchens, en-suite bedrooms, private outdoor spaces, and dedicated laundry facilities. Select villas will offer a private swimming pool, and a curated range on-site facilities that will cater to an array of lifestyle needs.

The community will feature a swimming pool, fully equipped fitness centre, and a professionally designed tennis court, ensuring access to high-quality wellness and recreational infrastructure. A dedicated children’s play area will serve the needs of those seeking a family-oriented living environment, while purpose-built business amenities, featuring modern meeting rooms and shared workspaces, ensure that the property provides a fully integrated residential experience for guests and residents.

Located in Riyadh's prestigious Hittin district, Ascott Villas Riyadh is situated within close proximity to King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and enjoys convenient access to key commercial, retail and lifestyle destinations across the city.

Ascott Villas Riyadh further strengthens Ascott’s growing portfolio, with 6,400 units currently in operation and development across 23 cities within the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye.

For further information about The Ascott Limited properties in the region, please visit: www.discoverasr.com

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties spanning over 230 cities across more than 40 countries, Ascott’s presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood Premier, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Adoor Apartment, Adoor Suites, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.

Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.

As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related revenue by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (SGX: 9CI)

CapitaLand Investment (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong presence in Asia. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CLI operates in over 40 countries, connecting institutional capital to investment opportunities through its on-the-ground expertise and deep local capital networks. Its portfolio spans strategic investments in commercial, lodging and living, logistics and self-storage, data centres and real estate credit, aligned with its high conviction themes. CLI is focused on scaling its asset-light, recurring fee income across fund management, commercial and lodging management, delivering sustainable long-term value through disciplined capital management and responsible investing. For more information, please visit: www.capitalandinvest.com.

For more information, please contact:

Justin Froes

justin.f@qcomms.ae