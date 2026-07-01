Haitham Al Khaja: The magazine is a specialized knowledge platform that reflects the evolution of the housing ecosystem in Dubai and globally, and supports the exchange of expertise

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has announced the launch of “Dubai Housing Magazine”, the first magazine of its kind dedicated to the housing sector. The quarterly digital magazine aims to enrich knowledge-based and media content related information to this vital sector by highlighting key housing projects, initiatives, and services, while showcasing the latest trends and innovative solutions in urban planning, sustainability, quality of life, and advanced technologies.

The magazine comes as part of the Establishment’s commitment to strengthening its media and knowledge presence, and to developing specialized platforms that keep pace with the rapid transformations taking place in the housing sector. It also opens wider horizons for specialists, experts, and stakeholders to contribute articles and objective analyses that support housing awareness, promote knowledge exchange, and highlight leading local and international best practices in the field.

Mr. Haitham Al Khaja, Director of the Communication and Marketing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and General Supervisor of the magazine, affirmed that the launch of “Dubai Housing Magazine” represents a significant step in the Establishment’s journey toward developing specialized media content that keeps pace with the evolution of the housing ecosystem in Dubai and around the world. He noted that the magazine reflects Dubai’s position in adopting innovative and sustainable solutions that place people and families at the heart of development priorities.

Al Khaja said: “Dubai Housing Magazine serves as a specialized knowledge platform that seeks to document the development of the housing sector and highlight the projects, initiatives, and services that contribute to enhancing the quality of residential life. It also sheds light on leading experiences and future-oriented solutions in the fields of housing, urban planning, and sustainability.”

He added: “Through this magazine, we aspire to provide reliable and professional content that combines local expertise with global perspectives. The magazine also provides a platform for experts and specialists to share ideas and analyses that enrich the dialogue on the future of housing and modern cities, in line with Dubai’s directions toward building integrated and sustainable communities that meet citizens’ aspirations and future requirements.”

“Dubai Housing Magazine” serves as a specialized platform that brings together local and international expertise, highlights the latest developments in the housing sector, and sheds light on distinguished projects, community initiatives, digital services, and the latest solutions related to quality of life and sustainability. Through this, the magazine contributes to supporting a more advanced and integrated housing ecosystem.

The first edition of the magazine is available in print, alongside a digital version accessible through the Establishment’s official website. Future editions will be issued digitally, allowing readers, interested audiences, and specialists to easily access its content and stay informed about key topics and experiences related to the development of the housing sector.



To view the electronic version of the magazine and for more information, please visit the official website of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment: www.mbrhe.gov.ae

For Media Enquiries Please Contact:

Khalid Mohammed Al Bannai

Head of Communications

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Email: kalbannai@mbrhe.comMob: 00971508811077

Ghada Yousif Abdulla

Communications Specialist

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Email: gabdulla@mbrhe.com

Mob: 0097150722117