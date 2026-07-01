Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Acwa, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in the energy transition, and a first mover into green hydrogen at scale, has signed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the development, financing, construction and operation of the N’diago 230 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant in Mauritania. The agreements were signed in Nouakchott in the presence of senior officials of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, alongside Acwa’s Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan.

The signing marks the official launch of Mauritania’s first large-scale gas-fired IPP, paving the way for private sector participation in the country’s power sector. The plant will deliver 230 MW of baseload capacity using high-efficiency CCGT technology, integrating Mauritania’s domestic natural gas resources into the national grid, strengthening reliability and reducing the fuel intensity of generation compared with conventional thermal plants.

The project will support Mauritania’s growing electricity demand, contribute to grid stability, and underpin the country’s long-term energy security and transition objectives. It also builds on Acwa’s expanding African footprint, where the company is delivering integrated power, water and renewable solutions across high-growth markets.

Hashim Ghabashi, President Africa Region Acwa said: “The signing of the PPP and PPA for the N’diago project is a defining moment for Mauritania’s power sector and a strong endorsement of the partnership we are building with the Mauritanian Government. Years of close collaboration have led to this achievement - unlocking domestic gas to deliver reliable, affordable electricity, and putting 230 MW of high-efficiency CCGT capacity to productive use. This bankable structure not only strengthens the country’s platform for industrial growth and energy security but also opens the door for further private investment, giving Acwa a deeper foothold in West Africa. This is the kind of disciplined, integrated delivery our model is built for.”

Acwa is experiencing rapid growth, with a portfolio of 111 assets in operation, advanced development, or under construction, representing SAR 468.9 billion / USD 125 billion. The company can generate 98 GW of power (52.3 GW from renewables) and manages 9.7 million m³/day of desalinated water in 16 countries. N’diago expands Acwa’s presence in the African continent, reinforcing its commitment to regions in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.

About Acwa

Acwa (TADAWUL: 2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world’s largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Acwa employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 16 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. Acwa’s portfolio comprises 111 assets in operation, advanced development, or under construction, representing SAR 468.9 billion / USD 125 billion of assets under management and the capacity to generate 98 GW of power (of which 52.3 GW is renewables) and manage 9.7 million m³/day of desalinated water. The energy and water capacity generated by Acwa’s assets is delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models.

Learn more: www.acwapower.com

Acwa Media Contacts:

Halah Mohsen

Director – Media Affairs & External Comms

hmohsen@acwapower.com

media.inquiries@acwapower.com