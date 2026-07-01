Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: OmniOps, Saudi Arabia’s AI infrastructure technology company, and Newroz Telecom, a leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Kurdistan Region, today announced a strategic partnership to launch KI, the first Kurdish conversational AI platform.

The platform is powered by Bunyan, OmniOps’s AI inferencing platform, which is deployed on-premises within Newroz Telecom’s infrastructure. This deployment ensures that AI workloads and data processing remain within the Kurdistan Region, supporting local data control, service reliability, regulatory compliance, and the adoption of sovereign AI capabilities.

KI supports Kurdish, including both Sorani, Badini and Kurmanji dialects, as well as Arabic and English. By addressing a longstanding language gap in artificial intelligence, the platform enables consumers, businesses, and institutions across the Kurdistan Region to access AI-powered services in their preferred language.

Mohammed Altassan, CEO of OmniOps, said: "Sovereign AI is the foundation of trust. Our work with Newroz demonstrates that advanced AI can be deployed rapidly and locally, without compromising on data control or performance. Together, we are setting a new standard for what AI adoption can look like across the region."

Ismail A. Mohammed, Group CEO of Allai Newroz Telecom, said: "Allai Newroz Telecom has always been committed to bringing world-class technology to the Kurdistan Region. With KI, we are taking a significant step beyond technology adoption by building AI capabilities that understand our language, reflect our culture, and serve the needs of our communities. This launch is the beginning of a broader vision to position the Kurdistan Region at the forefront of digital innovation."

The launch of KI represents a significant milestone in OmniOps’ vision to enable sovereign AI adoption across emerging markets. The deployment demonstrates how advanced AI services can be delivered locally, in native languages, while maintaining full control over data, security, and compliance. OmniOps plans to continue working with regional partners to expand this model across additional sectors and markets.

About OmniOps

OmniOps is a Saudi AI Infrastructure Technology company founded in 2024, dedicated to accelerating Saudi Arabia's AI-driven future. The company bridges the gap between AI infrastructure and the real value of AI, enabling businesses and industries of all sizes to scale AI workloads efficiently with flexible, high-performance computing capabilities. OmniOps has secured $8M in pre-seed funding and is trusted by leading organizations across Saudi Arabia.

www.omniops.sa | media@omniops.sa

About Allai Newroz Telecom

Since 2007, Allai Newroz Telecom has been a leading telecommunications and technology provider in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. The company delivers connectivity, digital infrastructure, enterprise solutions, and innovative technology services to consumers, businesses, and government institutions. Through continuous investment in network development and digital innovation, Allai Newroz Telecom remains committed to empowering communities and supporting the region’s digital future.

www.newroztelecom.com