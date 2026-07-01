UN Tourism and The Bench have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration to advance tourism investment, innovation, and education on a global scale.

The agreement was signed during a formal ceremony in Madrid by Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, and Ali Shahid, Chief Executive Officer of The Bench. UN Tourism has been actively involved with The Bench’ events for many years, including FHS Saudi Arabia which took place in Riyadh last week, and this partnership is a natural next step to further elevate the collaboration.

The partnership establishes a framework for cooperation focused on fostering sustainable tourism development, strengthening public-private collaboration, supporting entrepreneurship and startups, and creating new opportunities for investment across global markets.

“Potential exists in every destination. But potential only becomes opportunity when people choose to invest in it,” said Shaikha Al Nuwais. “Through this partnership, UN Tourism and The Bench will bring together the ideas, capital and partnerships needed to unlock tourism’s full contribution to economic growth, community development and long term resilience.”

Through platforms including The Bench’s Future Hospitality Summit series, the collaboration will explore the development of global tourism investment initiatives, high-level policy and investor dialogues, knowledge-sharing programs, and innovation-focused activities designed to support the future growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Ali Shahid commented: “At The Bench, we believe meaningful progress happens when governments, investors, and industry leaders come together with shared purpose. This collaboration with UN Tourism represents an exciting opportunity to help drive innovation, facilitate investment, and create long-term positive impact for the global tourism industry.”

The MoU outlines several strategic areas of collaboration, including tourism investment promotion, knowledge creation, innovation and startup support, and the expansion of international engagement opportunities through joint forums and initiatives.

Among the first initiatives that will be explored as part of the agreed Strategic Action Plan include the development of a joint Investment Facilitation Mechanism through curated investor engagement formats within FHS events, the establishment of dedicated UN Tourism Investment and Policy sessions at FHS events, and the development of a Global Tourism Investment Pipeline.

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to FHS Africa (formerly AHIF), FHS Living, FHS Egypt and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow.

Discover more at thebench.com.

Media Contact

Anne Bleeker

Managing Director

In2 Consulting

E: anne@in2consulting.com