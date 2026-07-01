Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has been awarded the SAP Excellence Award in the Adoption Excellence category. The accolade recognises the organisation's measurable impact and outstanding achievements in implementing best-practice, cloud-based solutions across its operations.

The award highlights the successful deployment of the solution across ADNEC Group and its various clusters, each with distinct workflows, operating models, and reporting hierarchies. This demonstrated the scalability, flexibility, and effectiveness of the transformation across a complex and diverse organisation, driving critical Human Capital Management (HCM) services that empower its workforce.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This award is a testament to our strategic commitment to digital transformation and operational excellence across the entire Group. Our investment in world-class technology platforms is integral to our broader vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a global destination for business tourism, events, and exhibitions. By embracing innovation at every level of the organisation, we are building a future-ready enterprise that delivers exceptional value to our stakeholders, partners, and the communities we serve.”

Saeed Al Shamisi, Chief Human Capital Officer at ADNEC Group, said: “Our people are at the heart of everything we achieve. By implementing best-in-class technology, we are equipping our employees with the tools they need to thrive, grow, and perform at their best. This recognition reflects our approach of placing employee experience and empowerment at the centre of our human capital strategy, ensuring that every team member has the resources to contribute meaningfully to ADNEC Group's mission of excellence.”

The SAP Adoption Excellence Award is a prestigious honour presented to organisations and their consulting partners, recognising highly successful rollouts and digital transformations involving SAP solutions. The award specifically highlights outstanding user adoption, change management, and realised business value.

Powered by advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, these tools empower employees from every business cluster of ADNEC Group, while streamlining processes and reducing administrative burden, ultimately supporting ADNEC Group's mission to attract, retain, and develop top talent in line with its strategic ambitions.

The implementation aligns with ADNEC Group's broader commitment to deploying best-practice digital solutions that enhance organisational performance, elevate the employee experience, and foster innovation. The Adoption Excellence Award underscores the Group's success in embedding these solutions into its daily operations, achieving high levels of user engagement and workforce-wide adoption.

This achievement positions ADNEC Group as a leader in leveraging technology to advance human capital strategies, setting a benchmark for organisations across the business and leisure tourism industry.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.