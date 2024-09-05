Majid Developments, a Dubai-based real estate development company, will mark its entry into Dubai’s real estate market with the launch of Mayfair Gardens, a residential building in the heart of Dubai.

The eight-storey freehold community building offers 64 apartments, including 24 studio and 40 one-bedroom apartment units featuring spacious living areas and elegant interiors. The project has state-of-the-art architecture, premium materials and finishes, and a plethora of resident amenities redefining modern sophistication and luxury living.

The company has a planned pipeline of five luxury projects with investments totalling over AED500 million ($136.13 million) by 2025, a statement said.

"We are excited to launch Mayfair Gardens as our first development project in the UAE. Majid Developments has experienced significant growth in recent years, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to deliver high-quality projects that not only meet but exceed industry standards. We are deeply committed to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Our dedication to environmental sustainability, community engagement, and ethical governance forms the cornerstone of our business operations” said Mansoor Majid, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Developments.

The groundbreaking for Mayfair Gardens took place on August 28 and the completion is scheduled in the second quarter of 2026.

Each apartment has thoughtfully designed spaces that blends luxury and comfort. The project includes modern fixtures, marble accents, and premium finishes. Natural light floods the large living room, making it feel cozy and welcoming. The contemporary kitchens are equipped with top-of-the- line, energy-efficient appliances and integrated storage for a clutter-free environment. Floor to ceiling windows in the bedroom provides a stunning view of the city, while the bathroom is a modern design marvel with luxurious furnishings and marble floors.

Mustafa Majid, Chief Operating Officer at Majid Developments, said: "Dubai's real estate market has been growing rapidly over the last three years, and we felt it was time for us to establish a strong base in this market, which is expected to continue its growth trajectory for many years to come. We intend to build multiple new projects, the first of which is Mayfair Gardens, using our current land bank and by acquiring more plots in Dubai's most sought-after neighborhoods.”

Apartments can be purchased on payment plan with 50 percent payments during the construction and 50 percent on completion. Units will be available in one-bedroom and studio apartment with prices starting at AED875,000.

