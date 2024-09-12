Binghatti, a leading Dubai-based property developer, has launched its first project in Al Jaddaf area of Dubai.

The AED4-billion ($1.09 billion) Binghatti Ghost marks Binghatti’s comeback to the market after a two-year hiatus, according to a statement.

The project will feature a total of 770 residential units, a hotel-style swimming pool, and an amenity floor as well as a children’s pool and play area. It will also include a fully equipped gym, multi-purpose lawn, scenic jogging lane, and a viewing deck offering panoramic views of the city.

As a community, Al Jaddaf has major landmarks, such as the Jaddaf Waterfront, downtown Dubai, Zabeel Palace, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Health Care City, and Dubai Festival City (DFC).

Binghatti Chairman, Muhammad BinGhatti, commented: “This project embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge real estate opportunities. The overwhelming response from the market has compelled us to bring this exceptional development to life and we are confident that this will set a new standard for contemporary high-end living in the area.”

A masterpiece of architectural harmony, Binghatti Ghost's design is a breathtaking fusion of crystalline glass façades and glowing brass accents, where the unconventional seamlessly embraces the contemporary.

The interiors of Binghatti Ghost are a symphony of artistic craftsmanship, where every element tells a story of refined elegance. Wood porcelain surfaces meet floor-to-ceiling windows, inviting natural light to dance across the space, illuminating the subtle shimmer of champagne metals. Each material is carefully chosen, every finish meticulously crafted, creating a seamless blend of luxury and modernity that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

The amenity spaces offer a haven for comfort and leisure in the heart of Dubai.

