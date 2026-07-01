Gulf Points gives Gulf Bank credit cardholders more value from every transaction, supported by flexible rewards and an enhanced customer experience.

Kuwait City: Gulf Bank has been awarded the “Best Loyalty and Rewards Program” at the MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026, in recognition of its customer-centric approach to delivering meaningful value, innovative digital solutions, and an elevated rewards experience through the Gulf Points loyalty program.

The award reflects Gulf Bank’s continued focus on designing banking experiences around customers’ evolving needs. Gulf Points was developed to make everyday banking more rewarding, with a particular focus on encouraging customers to maximize the value of their spending through Gulf Bank credit cards, which offer enhanced rewards and benefits compared with debit card transactions.

Through Gulf Points, customers are rewarded for eligible purchases made with Gulf Bank credit cards, turning daily spending into tangible value. The program supports the Bank’s broader objective of enriching the credit card proposition by offering customers greater flexibility, stronger incentives, and more rewarding ways to benefit from their spending, whether locally or internationally.

Gulf Points is one of Kuwait’s leading banking loyalty programs, offering a comprehensive suite of redemption options that reflects different customer lifestyles and preferences. Customers can redeem points for cashback, transfer points as gifts, or shop through Gulf Bank’s innovative online rewards store, the first of its kind among banks in Kuwait, which features an extensive selection of products and services.

The program also enables customers to redeem points for travel bookings, hotel stays, shopping, gift vouchers, and a wide range of lifestyle services. In addition, customers benefit from exclusive offers and discounts across an extensive network of retail, dining, and merchant partners in Kuwait and internationally, further enhancing the overall customer experience and strengthening the value of Gulf Bank credit cards.

This recognition underscores Gulf Bank’s commitment to continuous innovation, digital enablement, and customer experience excellence. By investing in loyalty solutions that are simple, flexible, and rewarding, the Bank continues to provide customers with integrated banking experiences that deliver value beyond transactions.

The MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards are among the region’s most prestigious banking awards, celebrating excellence and innovation across the financial services industry. The awards recognize financial institutions demonstrating best practices across multiple categories, including retail banking, digital banking, customer experience, loyalty programs, and rewards.

This achievement further reinforces Gulf Bank’s position as a leading financial institution committed to delivering innovative products, customer-focused benefits, and a rewarding banking journey that meets the needs of today’s customers while anticipating the expectations of tomorrow.

About Gulf Bank:

Gulf Bank is one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait with KD 8.0 billion in total assets as of 31 March 2026 and provides a wide range of services including consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services through its large network of 45 branches and over 260 ATMs in Kuwait.

For more information, please visit www.e-gulfbank.com