Dubai, UAE: Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) has announced the signing of an exclusive distribution partnership with Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company. AKI will exclusively manage the UAE distribution and growth for household brands Rani, Vimto and Barbican.

Under the new partnership with Aujan, one of the region’s most established beverage companies with a 120-year heritage and longstanding legacy of category leadership across the GCC, AKI will leverage its full route-to-market capabilities across modern trade, traditional trade, supermarkets, self-service, fuel stations, hotels, restaurants and catering (HORECA) and e-commerce.

AKI and Aujan will work together to deepen distribution, sharpen trade execution, accelerate e-commerce, drive consumer-led innovation and build category leadership by executing with excellence.

Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments, said: “This new partnership represents another step in expanding our collaboration with globally recognised brands, underscoring our commitment to delivering a superior experience to customers and consumers across the UAE. We are delighted to welcome Aujan to the AKI portfolio of partners, and confident in the positive impact our joint efforts will no doubt have on the national food and beverage industry.”

The partnership was officially cemented at a ceremony and was signed by Zaid S. Al Khayyat and Abdulla Aujan.

Abdulla Aujan, Chairman of Aujan Group Holding, said: "Aujan has spent over a century building brands that are woven into the fabric of everyday life across the Middle East and beyond. Partnering with AKI, a company that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence, consumer desire, customer service, and long-term value creation, marks a defining moment in our UAE journey. The opportunity ahead of us is genuinely exciting; two businesses with complementary strengths, deep regional roots, and aligned ambitions, coming together to unlock growth that neither could achieve alone. Together, we will shape the beverage industry for the next generation."

As a diversified Emirati business group, AKI continues to champion responsible growth, innovation, and partnership. This latest collaboration is rooted in AKI’s purpose of creating meaningful, positive impact in the lives of its customers and bringing the most beloved brands closer to UAE consumers in moments that matter.

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded by Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat in 1982 in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is an Emirati family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, operating across multiple sectors, spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing, and contracting. Today, the group employs approximately eleven thousand employees in the UAE and its branches in the GCC, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. AKI was ranked among the ‘Top 100 Arab Family Businesses’ of 2026, according to Forbes.