Dubai, UAE: Plus500, the global multi-asset fintech group, has appointed Muhammad Alamer as its Brand Ambassador in the UAE. Alamer is among the first individuals in the country to hold a finfluencer registration, carrying Registration No. 4 with the federal market regulator, the Capital Market Authority (CMA), formerly known as the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

The appointment pairs Plus500's trading technology with an educator who has spent his career inside the UAE's financial system. Over nearly two decades, Alamer advised affluent and high-net-worth clients at several of the UAE's leading institutions, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Commercial Bank of Dubai. From that vantage point he watched a quiet shift take hold: traders increasingly turned to online platforms and social media for the market insight they had once sought from their banks.

As that content gained influence, the case for accountability grew with it. When the UAE formalised oversight of financial content and introduced the licensed finfluencer framework, Alamer secured Registration No. 4 and became one of the first to be officially licensed by the Capital Markets Authority.

The license is only granted to finfluencers who can demonstrate genuine impact, and have relevant experience, more than 1,000 genuine followers, at least six months of experience in the financial sector, and/or credible recognition (e.g. having been quoted in reputable media or a track record of consistent, analysis-based recommendations). License holders must also adhere to strict standards of accuracy, disclosure and content conduct, and remain subject to ongoing regulatory supervision.

Commenting on the appointment, David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of the Plus500 Group, said: "Muhammad brings a rare mix to Plus500: deep institutional experience, real credibility with traders, and a clear commitment to education done responsibly. As one of the first registered finfluencers in the UAE, he reflects the standard we want to set in this market, and we are pleased to welcome him."

Today, Alamer pairs that institutional grounding with a fast-growing public platform. Through daily gold and oil market reports, his LinkedIn newsletter, his Arabic-language financial education channel Majlis Mali, and open webinars, he turns global economic developments into insight a trader can apply. His focus sits where he spent his career, on commodities and the macroeconomic forces that move them. His message has stayed consistent - lasting success in the markets owes less to predicting every move than to managing risk, holding discipline and making informed decisions over the long term.

That conviction also shapes his current research. Alamer is pursuing doctoral research into how artificial intelligence is reshaping productivity across the UAE's financial sector, an interest that echoes a theme running through his career, namely that technology serves people best when it is paired with knowledge, judgement and sound education. He expects the subject to feature heavily in the markets he covers, from central bank policy to the opportunities and risks that AI now brings to finance.

Commenting on the appointment, Muhammad Alamer said: "After nearly two decades in banking, wealth management and financial markets, one thing has stayed constant. People make better decisions when they understand why markets move, not just what they are doing. What drew me to Plus500 was the way it brings together technology, education and a strong trading platform to support traders build that understanding. Whether I am working with Premium Customers, speaking at a webinar or sharing analysis online, my goal is the same - to guide traders think clearly, manage risk and stay disciplined."

As Plus500's UAE Brand Ambassador, Alamer hosts public webinars and open educational initiatives available to Plus500’s global customer base, including users of Plus500’s local subsidiary Plus500Gulf Securities, a UAE-based CMA-regulated broker. He also leads webinars, seminars and educational initiatives for both new and experienced traders. He continues to publish regular market commentary and analysis through Plus500's online platforms, covering commodities, global markets and macroeconomic trends.

About Plus500 Ltd:

Plus500 Ltd, a leading global multi-asset fintech group listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and STOXX Europe 600 indexes.. For more information, visit www.plus500.com

About Plus500Gulf Securities LLC:

Plus500Gulf Securities LLC is incorporated in the UAE and is regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority under licence number 20200000232 as a trading broker in international markets and for OTC derivatives and currencies in the forex spot market. Plus500Gulf Securities LLC is the issuer and seller of the financial products described or available on the Plus500 website when accessed from the UAE. Office Address: Plus500Gulf Securities LLC, Unit 405, Building 4, One Central, DWTC | Dubai, UAE.

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