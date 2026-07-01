H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, chaired the Ajman Chamber's second Board meeting of 2026 at its headquarters, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman, and members of the Board of Directors. The meeting reviewed business results and performance indicators for the first half of the year and discussed updates on development projects and initiatives aimed at supporting the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment, and empowering the business community.

At the outset of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and praised the efforts of the wise leadership in reinforcing the pillars of security and safety and promoting stability. He also commended the UAE Government's high level of readiness and agility in dealing efficiently and wisely with emerging developments, as well as its ability to manage various challenges, further strengthening the UAE's position as a leading global model across multiple sectors.

Al Muwaiji further praised the provisions of Law No. (4) of 2026 concerning Human Resources for the Government of Ajman, noting its role in enhancing quality of work life and establishing a flexible and balanced legislative framework that places people at the center of its priorities. The law supports improved performance efficiency, higher productivity levels, employee stability, job satisfaction and happiness, as well as the wellbeing of their families.

He further stressed the importance of keeping pace with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, emphasizing that AI has become a transformative reality reshaping industries and serving as a key driver of innovation and development.

He stated: "The launch of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, requires us to align with this strategic direction and leverage AI technologies to enhance our operations and services in line with the UAE's national priorities and Ajman Vision 2030 – Ajman for People."

Al Muwaiji further affirmed that the UAE has consistently demonstrated exceptional capability and resilience in adapting to challenges affecting supply chains, transportation and logistics services. He noted that during the recent period, which witnessed a number of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE once again proved the efficiency of its logistics ecosystem, the readiness of its infrastructure, and its ability to ensure the uninterrupted flow of trade and movement of goods. This reflects the leadership's forward-looking vision, strong strategic planning and the flexibility of the national economy.

The meeting agenda included reviewing the outcomes of the Human Resources Committee and Internal Audit Committee meetings, as well as the Ajman Chamber's financial position during the first half of the current year. Members also reviewed the outcomes of Ajman Chamber's participation in the "Make it in the Emirates 2026" exhibition and its efforts to hold direct meetings with decision-makers, business leaders and investors to promote the Emirate's key industrial sectors, attract direct industrial investments, and create new opportunities for expansion and access to international markets.

The Board also commended the results of the first phase of the "Industrial Facilities Visitation Programme" and the commitment to establishing a direct communication channel between government entities and national industrial establishments in the Emirate of Ajman. The initiative aims to increase reliance on locally manufactured products within the government procurement system.

Board members reviewed Ajman Chamber's preparations for organizing Ajman Franchise Exhibition 2026 and its participation in the AIM Investment Summit 2026. The Board also reviewed strategic performance results, various projects, and the Chamber's participation in external awards programs.

Attendees were also briefed on Ajman Chamber's AI Roadmap and ongoing efforts to develop and deploy AI agents aimed at improving operational efficiency, enhancing service quality, increasing productivity levels, facilitating monitoring and analysis processes, and providing proactive recommendations.

The meeting also reviewed the results report of the "Takamul" Program for Women's Industrial Entrepreneurship, launched by the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) in conjunction with the UAE's "Year of the Family 2026". The program aims to strengthen the economic and social stability of women and families by providing a sustainable platform for training and capacity building, while supporting women's empowerment in the industrial sector through a focus on three key industries: textiles, food industries, and perfumes and cosmetics, in addition to creating an enabling environment for launching industrial projects.

On the sidelines of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji and members of the Ajman Chamber Board of Directors honored Laila Al Saadi, Director of Programs and Innovation at Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship, in recognition of her achievement in winning the Emirates Women Award in the Innovation category during the annual Dubai Quality Group Awards ceremony.