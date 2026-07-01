Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudi German Hospital Dammam, part of Saudi German Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in the Middle East and North Africa, has been awarded Magnet Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), marking a new milestone that further strengthens both the hospital’s and the group’s position in nursing excellence and patient care quality.

Saudi German Hospital Dammam is the first private hospital in the capital of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, Dammam, to receive this prestigious global recognition, and the fourth hospital within Saudi German Health network to achieve Magnet Recognition outside the United States.

Magnet Recognition is widely regarded as the gold standard for nursing excellence worldwide, awarded to healthcare institutions that meet rigorous standards in nursing leadership, innovation, patient outcomes and overall care experience. For patients, the recognition reflects a care environment where nursing teams are supported by the leadership, systems and professional standards needed to deliver safe, compassionate and patient-centered care.

This achievement reflects Saudi German Health’s ongoing commitment to advancing quality, patient care, and nursing excellence, in line with its core philosophy of “Caring like family”, and its mission to continuously elevate healthcare standards in accordance with the highest international benchmarks.

With this milestone, Saudi German Health becomes the only healthcare system outside the United States to have four Magnet recognised hospitals, namely:

Saudi German Hospital Dammam - the first and only private hospital in the capital of the Eastern Province to achieve Magnet Recognition

Saudi German Hospital Aseer – the first and only hospital in the Southern Region to achieve Magnet Recognition

Saudi German Hospital Riyadh – the first and only private hospital in Riyadh to achieve Magnet Recognition

Saudi German Hospital Jeddah – the first and only hospital outside the United States to receive Magnet Recognition with Distinction

This achievement further reinforces Saudi German Health’s leadership in establishing global standards for nursing excellence and patient care, and its continued commitment to delivering healthcare that combines innovation with compassion for every patient, every time.

About Saudi German Health (SGH)

Saudi German Health (SGH) is one of the leading private healthcare groups across the Middle East and North Africa. SGH operates an integrated ecosystem of hospitals, clinics, specialty centers, pharmacies, and a dedicated medical education arm, the Saudi German Academy. Each year, SGH's network of over 9,000 healthcare professionals serves more than 2.5 million patients, delivering comprehensive medical services across more than 44 specialties and subspecialties across six countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, and Pakistan.

A member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, SGH upholds international standards of clinical excellence and delivers on its "Caring like family" promise, treating every patient with compassion, warmth, and the highest standards of care. SGH is focused on transforming its healthcare footprint into an integrated, high-performance health system, elevating clinical capabilities, investing in advanced technology, and placing patients at the center of everything it does. Founded in 1988 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, SGH brings nearly four decades of experience to the region's healthcare sector.

Media Contact: Saudigermanhealth@four.agency.com