Ras Al Khaimah: The University of Greater Manchester Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah officially opened its new campus in Sheikh Khalifa City, marking another significant milestone for British higher education in the Northern Emirates. It is one of the first international universities established in Ras Al Khaimah to operate from its own dedicated campus.

The new launch marks the university's long-standing partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). The University of Greater Manchester, earlier known as the University of Bolton Academic Centre – Ras Al Khaimah was established in 2008. The institution has grown alongside the emirate's evolving higher education landscape, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding access to internationally recognised British education while supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s vision of developing knowledge, talent, and innovation.

The campus opening ceremony brought together education leaders, government representatives, and partners from the UAE and the UK to celebrate not only the opening of the new campus, but also nearly two decades of collaboration in advancing internationally recognised British higher education in Ras Al Khaimah.

Present at the event were Dr. Sudhir Kartha, Chairman of the Knowledgucate Group; Andrew Clark, Deputy Consul General of the British Embassy in Dubai; and representatives from the RAK Department of Knowledge and RAKEZ. The university’s UK-based executive leadership, including Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. Greg Walker and Head of the Off-Campus Division Yusuf Giga joined the celebrations virtually.

Dr. Sudhir remarked, “Today marks a proud and historic milestone in our journey to expand access to world-class higher education in the Northern Emirates. This new campus reflects our commitment to creating a learning environment that brings internationally recognised qualifications closer to students in the UAE and the wider region. We are deeply grateful to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to the Department of Knowledge, RAKEZ, our partners at the University of Greater Manchester, and everyone who has supported this vision. This inauguration is not just the opening of a campus — it is the beginning of new opportunities, stronger partnerships, and a brighter future for our students.” He also announced the development of phase II by next academic year, 2027 that will expand the opportunities for the academic community.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented, “We are proud to have been part of University of Greater Manchester's journey since its establishment. Over the past 18 years, we have seen the institution grow from one of the emirate’s pioneering international higher education providers into a well-established academic centre that continues to expand its contribution to Ras Al Khaimah.”

He added, “This new campus represents far more than a physical expansion. It reflects the confidence that long-standing partners have in Ras Al Khaimah as a place to invest, innovate and grow. At RAKEZ, we remain committed to supporting institutions that strengthen the emirate’s education ecosystem, nurture future talent and enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a destination to live, learn and build successful careers.”

The new campus features purpose-built academic facilities designed to support interactive lectures, practical workshops, research activities and personalised student engagement, creating a modern learning environment for students across a range of disciplines and levels of study. The new campus offers a broad portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes spanning business, accountancy, law, psychology, engineering, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud and network security and construction management. With the capacity to accommodate up to 1,750 students in its first phase, the campus combines modern learning facilities with industry-focused education, career guidance, internships, annual career fairs and strong employer engagement to help prepare graduates for successful careers in the UAE and beyond.

This expansion reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s continued development as a destination for internationally recognised higher education, broadening opportunities for students to pursue British qualifications locally while supporting the emirate's ambitions to develop a highly skilled workforce aligned with future economic grow.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.