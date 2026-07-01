Now generally available in Microsoft Foundry, Claude on NVIDIA GB300 Blackwell Ultra gives Azure-native enterprises a new foundation for building autonomous and domain-specific AI agents.

Anthropic’s Claude models in Microsoft Foundry — hosted on Microsoft Azure and running on NVIDIA GB300 Blackwell Ultra GPUs — are now generally available, giving Azure-native enterprises a powerful new way to build autonomous and domain-specific AI agents.

As agentic AI continues to drive enterprise innovation and becomes more autonomous, organizations need access to computing power to build and deploy specialized agents to accelerate essential business tasks. And having great inference performance and efficiency reduces total cost of ownership and drives positive company results.

With Claude in Foundry running on NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking, enterprises can now build and run more powerful agentic systems, including autonomous and specialized sub-agents that can work across business domains to perform advanced tasks.

A Growing Partnership

NVIDIA is working with Anthropic to extend developer capabilities by integrating NVIDIA tools into the Anthropic stack. That integration enables enterprises to give Claude agents domain-specific abilities. Through NVIDIA verified agent skills, enabled by access to NVIDIA accelerated computing, enterprises can embed AI agents deeply into their business and use them as the operating system for the organization.

Enterprises can run Claude agents on Azure by using the NVIDIA Secure Agent Workspace Reference Design. It provides a blueprint for running autonomous agents in a governed environment where identity, network access, credentials and runtime policy are controlled at the infrastructure level.

“The next wave of AI will be defined by agentic applications that require fast, efficient and scalable inference. NVIDIA Blackwell is purpose-built for this new era, and we're excited to see Claude available on Microsoft Foundry on Azure running on NVIDIA GB300 systems, helping enterprises bring advanced AI into production with greater performance and efficiency says, Marc Domenech, Vice President Enterprise META Southern Europe.

Claude in Microsoft Foundry accelerated by NVIDIA GB300 GPUs on Azure builds on the strategic partnership Microsoft, NVIDIA and Anthropic announced in November to expand enterprise access to Claude and offer Anthropic models on NVIDIA accelerated computing.