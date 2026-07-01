Muscat: As the financial services and banking sector continues to evolve and navigate rapid advancement, the role of human capital has become increasingly critical to sustainable growth and organizational success. Against this backdrop, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance and leasing company, in partnership with renowned Omani HR Consulting firm, Wakan, hosted an exclusive HR leadership forum titled ‘Future Ready HR – Banking & Financial Services Sector’. The forum brought together senior HR leaders from the nation’s banking and financial services industry to explore strategies for building future-ready workplaces and fostering organizational excellence through people, leadership, and innovation.

Featuring insightful discussions on emerging human capital trends, workforce capability enhancement, and creating balanced work environments, the forum provided a valuable platform for industry leaders to exchange perspectives on the evolving workforce needs of the financial services sector. Conversations centered on empowering people, strengthening corporate culture, and identifying opportunities for collaboration that can accelerate corporate growth and transformation. The forum commenced with a welcome address by Ms. Marwa Al Kharusi, Chief People Officer at National Finance, who set the stage for meaningful deliberations throughout the event. Participants also explored how institutions can equip their people with the capabilities required to navigate an increasingly dynamic business landscape, enhance competitiveness, and deliver long-term sustainable value.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated, “The future of our industry is being shaped by rapid technological advancement, Fintech innovation and an increasing focus on operational excellence. Yet, human capital remains the driving force behind business resilience and sustainable growth, making the development of skilled and empowered workforces more important than ever. At National Finance, we firmly believe in creating a future-ready workforce by equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills and capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. We also recognize the importance of building work environments that enables continuous learning, professional development and long-term success. Bringing industry leaders together to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore emerging trends is an important step towards strengthening the collective capabilities of our sector and building workforces that are prepared for the future.”

By hosting the Future Ready HR forum, National Finance reinforces its commitment to advancing workplace excellence and fostering a culture that empowers employees to grow and succeed, and strengthening its position as an employer of choice. The initiative reflects the company’s belief that investing in people, culture and workforce development is fundamental to building resilient organizations.

Through facilitating meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange among industry leaders, National Finance continues to support the development of stronger workplace practices and enhanced human capital capabilities, contributing to the growth of a skilled national workforce and the country’s broader socio-economic progress.