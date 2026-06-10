Covering up to 12 million square meters adjacent to AlMasjid AlHaram, King Salman Gate is an integrated mixed-use destination that will deliver unparalleled residential, hospitality, commercial, and cultural experiences.

NEW YORK, Forbes Global Properties, an international network of selected real estate brokerages that connects buyers and sellers to the world’s most exceptional properties, today announced a new milestone with the signing of a formal agreement with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company.

Owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and at the forefront of development initiatives shaping the region, RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company is the first and currently only developer welcomed into Forbes Global Properties membership and its newest local representative in the Middle East.

“We are honored to welcome RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company as the first master developer invited into our global network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Their commitment to delivering projects of enduring significance aligns seamlessly with our mission to connect discerning audiences with exceptional real estate opportunities. This collaboration strengthens our presence in Saudi Arabia and broadens the reach of a market that is drawing increasing interest from international investors.”

The engagement with RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company reflects Forbes Global Properties’ expansion into high-growth regions where cultural relevance, investor demand, and thoughtful long-term urban vision intersect. Through this agreement, RUA AlHaram AlMakki will have access to Forbes Global Properties’ established global brokerage network of more than 600 locations and 20,000 property experts to amplify Saudi Arabia’s visibility among influential audiences worldwide.

RUA AlHaram AlMakki is delighted to announce that as they continue the expansion process into international markets, the company will be working in concert with Forbes Global Properties. This collaboration holds deeper value far more than the significance of a milestone, it represents the vision that has been developing, the opportunities that lie in the future, as well as the thrill of unlocking them as they enter the next level.

Announced on October 15, 2025, by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, King Salman Gate development represents one of the most transformative undertakings in the modern urban history of Makkah. Covering up to 12 million square meters adjacent to AlMasjid AlHaram, King Salman Gate is an integrated mixed-use destination that will deliver unparalleled residential, hospitality, commercial, and cultural experiences.

About RUA AlHaram AlMakki

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a PIF Company aims to support PIF’s strategy by advancing urban development around AlMasjid AlHaram to establish Makkah as a global benchmark for real estate development. The company is committed to sustainable resource management through innovative solutions that create a positive impact on residents, pilgrims and visitors while preserving Makkah’s cultural fabric. RUA AlHaram AlMakki is committed to global best practices in real estate development and ensuring exceptional experiences.

About Forbes Global Properties

Led by the world’s foremost independent residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes. Our members connect discerning buyers and sellers of the most exceptional properties worldwide. Leveraging Forbes’s worldwide reach and digital monthly audience of more than 167 million, our listings tell the stories that make our properties unique. Established in 2020, our invitation-only network spans more than 600 locations and comprises over 20,000 property experts across the U.S., South America, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.