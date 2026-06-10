Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) has announced its investment in Khwarizmi Venture Capital Fund 2, managed by Khwarizmi Capital, an entity licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia.

The fund focuses on Seed-to-Series A investments in high-growth tech and tech-enabled startups. While sector-agnostic, the fund sees strong potential in fintech, e-commerce, and AI applications across verticals.

Nora Alsarhan, Deputy CEO and CIO at SVC, said: “Our investment in Khwarizmi Venture Capital Fund 2 is driven by our mandate as a market maker in Saudi Arabia's venture capital ecosystem. Through these investments, we back Saudi fund managers who invest in early-stage startups and broaden funding options for founders building the next generation of high-growth Saudi companies.”

Abdulaziz AlTurki, Managing Partner of Khwarizmi Ventures, added: “This partnership represents a shared commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and accelerating the growth of high-potential technology startups. With the support of SVC, we will continue to invest in exceptional founders, helping them build scalable companies that drive innovation, create economic value, and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and venture capital in the region.”

SVC is an investment company established in 2018. It is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund. SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO through investment in funds and direct investment in startups and SMEs.