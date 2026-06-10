Manama, The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced the introduction of integrated AI-driven hiring and assessment solutions in partnership with Sirati, a Bahrain-based AI hiring platform designed to help employers find, evaluate, and hire suitable talent more efficiently. The collaboration aims to support organisations in improving the quality of hiring decisions, assessing competencies more accurately, and strengthening workforce readiness in line with the evolving needs of the labour market in Bahrain and the wider region.

This step highlights BIBF’s growing role in providing professional and organisational assessment services, alongside its training and development programmes, through its Assessment Centre. The Centre supports organisations in measuring competencies, identifying development needs, and making more effective decisions related to recruitment, promotion, and leadership development.

The solutions combine BIBF’s expertise in assessment and capability building with Sirati’s smart hiring tools, including candidate matching, CV screening, automated ranking and evaluation, AI-enabled interviews, and hiring reports. They aim to help organisations connect talent with the right opportunities more accurately, streamline key stages of the hiring process, and enhance the effectiveness of talent-related decisions.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of Leadership & Management Centre at the BIBF, said: “Professional and organisational assessment is an important part of BIBF’s role in supporting institutions. Our contribution is not limited to training and development; it also includes helping organisations better understand the capabilities of their people, identify skills gaps, and build development plans that are more closely aligned with business needs. Through our collaboration with Sirati, we are introducing more integrated solutions that support organisations across the hiring and assessment process, by combining BIBF’s assessment expertise with AI-enabled tools that support candidate matching, evaluation, and recruitment decision-making, contributing to a more future-ready workforce and supporting national efforts to develop human capital.”

On his part, Mr. Yousif AlSabba, Chief Executive Officer of Sirati, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with BIBF, one of Bahrain’s leading national institutions in talent development for decades. By combining Sirati’s AI hiring infrastructure and smart talent matching capabilities with BIBF’s expertise in assessment and professional development, we look forward to delivering solutions that help organisations select the right talent, improve hiring outcomes, and strengthen workforce capabilities.”

This step reaffirms BIBF’s commitment to developing practical and innovative solutions that support institutions, enhance the readiness of national talent, and contribute to Bahrain’s digital transformation and economic development priorities through a more integrated approach to talent acquisition, assessment, and capability building.