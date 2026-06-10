Doha, Qatar – Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has become the first hospital in Qatar to achieve the prestigious American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Pathway to Excellence designation with distinction. The globally recognized credential honors healthcare organizations committed to fostering positive nursing practice environments and delivering safe, high-quality patient care.

The achievement places Sidra Medicine among a select group of healthcare institutions worldwide recognized for creating workplaces where nurses are empowered, supported,

and able to provide the highest standards of care. Pathway to Excellence recently surpassed a major global milestone, with just over 300 designated hospitals worldwide and only 30 located outside the United States.

Mr. Mohammed Khalid Al Mana, Acting Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Board of Governors at Sidra Medicine, said: “Achieving the ANCC Pathway to Excellence designation with distinction is a proud milestone for Sidra Medicine and a reflection of our commitment to creating an environment where nurses can thrive professionally while delivering exceptional care to our patients and families. The distinction is a recognition achieved by very few organizations globally and reflects that our performance exceeded ANCC scoring thresholds.”

Dr. Dina Schnurman, Chief Nursing Officer at Sidra Medicine said: “What makes the ANCC Pathway to Excellence recognition and the distinction, especially meaningful is that it is significantly influenced by feedback from our nurses. Their voices helped demonstrate that Sidra Medicine provides a supportive, collaborative, and empowering workplace where nurses are equipped to deliver the highest standards of care. It reflects our strong clinical practice, interdisciplinary collaboration, operational support, and the professionalism and commitment of our nursing and midwifery teams.”

The designation recognizes healthcare organizations that demonstrate excellence across key areas including leadership, safety, professional development, employee wellbeing, shared decision-making, and workplace culture. A distinguishing feature of the Pathway to Excellence program is its strong emphasis on direct feedback from nurses, whose experiences and perspectives play a critical role in the evaluation process.

As a leading academic healthcare and research institution specializing in women’s, children’s, and adolescent health, Sidra Medicine recognizes nursing as a cornerstone of patient-centered care. The designation reflects the dedication of its nursing teams as well as the collective efforts of leaders, educators, clinicians, and support services working together to uphold a culture of excellence.

“Every day, our nurses demonstrate professionalism, compassion, and clinical expertise while caring for patients and supporting families through some of life's most important moments,” added Dr. Schnurman. “This recognition belongs to every member of our nursing workforce and to the multidisciplinary teams who contribute to a culture focused on quality, safety, and continuous improvement.”

The recognition comes at a significant time for Sidra Medicine as it continues to advance quality and performance initiatives across the organization. It further reinforces the institution’s commitment to maintaining international standards of excellence while delivering world-class care to the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit: www.sidra.org.

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare and international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333, visit our website at http://www.sidra.org,or download the Sidra Medicine app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

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