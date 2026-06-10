DUBAI: Spain and FC Barcelona midfield genius Andres Iniesta has tied up with local partner Abdulrahman Almeqbali in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) to launch his ambitious Iniesta Academy in the UAE. This was announced at a press conference held at the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai.

The press conference was attended by H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, along with a number of distinguished personalities and sports stars.

For the Spanish midfield wizard, this could be among the smoothest of transitions from an active playing career in football into coaching with the starting of this academy bearing his name.

Iniesta has already committed himself to set to commence his next chapter in football – this time as Head Coach of Dubai-based UAE First Division team, Gulf United FC. Having obtained his ‘A’ Licence, the World Cup winner and Champions League-decorated midfielder will continue to progress towards his Pro Licence.

The highly-talented Iniesta officially retired from professional football after a glittering 22-year career, on October 8, 2024, concluding his playing days in the UAE Pro League with Emirates Club. He symbolically chose October 8 to make the announcement, as a fitting tribute to his iconic No. 8 jersey.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Iniesta was lauded for his balance, ball control and agility in close spaces, combined with his skill, composure and flair on the ball. Iniesta can today boast of an amazing 38 major trophies during his career, including 32 honours with FC Barcelona – nine La Liga crowns and four UEFA Champions League – along with another three with Japanese side Vissel Kobe and the Spanish national team.

Following his retirement, Iniesta had expressed a strong desire to transition into coaching while also studying for his coaching badges so that he could give back to a sport he truly loved and adored.

Now based in Dubai, the Iniesta Academy has two fundamental ideals as its foundational pillars. On one hand it is the desire to facilitate access and understanding of Iniesta’s methodology for its correct execution on the field, and on the other is it the hunger to learn and strengthen the base of all players with the Spaniard’s values off the field.

“Our mission is not just to make football players, but also pay equal attention to having wonderful humans. It is very important to be a good player who has all the skills and motivation to become successful. But it is equally, if not more important, to see that each player develops with core human values of kindness, fairness and equality,” Iniesta noted.

The thriving Iniesta Academy is always supervised by hand-picked technical directors who have the responsibility of ensuring the subtle combination of a footballer with values and human beliefs. “Decision-making on the field and adapting to a fast-changing game is one thing, but having a player who believes in humanity is something that is even more valuable for us at the academy,” Iniesta added.

After making his first-team debut aged 18 in 2002, Iniesta had a haul of 38 trophies including four UEFA Champions League trophies and nine La Liga crowns with FC Barcelona, while making him the most decorated Spanish footballer of all time. He assumed a legendary international status after scoring that extra-time World Cup-winning goal for Spain at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“I feel this is the right time for me to give something back to the sport. I have always had this deep desire to coach and train the young ones, so that they not only have a role model before them, but also a blue print on how they can achieve greatness in sport,” Iniesta said.

Abdulrahman Almeqbali, the founder and man behind the Iniesta Academy, was pleased to be a part of such a grand venture which is meant to tap and cultivate young sporting talent within the emirate.

“It is indeed such a huge honour for us to work and be so closely associated with this project that has a legend like Iniesta at the helm. We are thankful to the Dubai Sports Council for their constant backing and support that will go a long way in determining all the talent that we have within Dubai,” AlMeqbali observed.

He added: “Open trials will be held at Dubai Sports World this summer from August 1 to 14, after which the academy's locations will be selected across different areas of Dubai.,” he added.