Customers benefit from safe and reliable school transportation services with 20% discount

Dubai, UAE, Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), the leading provider of mobility services, in collaboration with its strategic partner Bolt, has announced the launch of ‘Bolt School’ in Dubai, a dedicated ride category designed to support safer and more convenient school commutes for families across the city.

Now available through the Bolt app, the new category has been introduced to respond to the everyday needs of parents and guardians looking for a more structured and easier transport option for school journeys. The service is set to initially cover more than 90% of schools across Dubai, selected based on student population size, with further expansion planned over time.

With Bolt School, parents and guardians can schedule rides in advance through the app, and benefit from trusted school transportation service that fits school drop-offs and pick-ups. helping residents across Dubai make daily routines easier to manage while offering added reassurance around consistency and reliability.

The new service has been designed with safety and quality in mind. School rides will be fulfilled by top-rated and highly reliable drivers operating within Bolt’s Comfort category, while an in-app Safety PIN verification feature adds an extra layer of confidence by helping ensure that students are matched with the correct vehicle before the trip begins.

To mark the launch, Bolt School customers will benefit from a 20% discount on all scheduled rides within eligible school areas, making the service not only more convenient, but also more accessible for families.

The service supports Dubai’s wider efforts to enhance smart, safe and efficient mobility, while also offering a practical solution for one of the most regular and important journeys in a family’s day.

By introducing Bolt School, the platform is expanding its role in everyday transportation and reinforcing its commitment to creating services that are tailored to how people move around the city.

About Dubai Taxi Company (DTC)

DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The Company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 11,000 vehicles, including more than 6,200 taxis. DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai with approximately 45% market share. In 2025, the Company's taxis and limousines completed 53 million trips.