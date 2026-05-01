DUBAI, UAE – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced it has been named in the 2026 Best Workplaces in UAE list by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture.

Westcon-Comstor is the only technology distributor to feature in this year’s list, reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice in the IT channel.

The recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how effectively they are creating a positive, inclusive workplace experience.

In the largest collection of employee experiences in the Middle East, thousands of employees from across the region were surveyed to determine the best workplaces.

Westcon-Comstor earned its place in the category for medium-sized businesses. Inclusion in the list builds on the company’s achievement of securing Great Place To Work certification in the UAE and 26 other countries last year, a testament to its consistent focus on people and culture.

Westcon-Comstor employees in the UAE and globally highlighted the company’s welcoming and people-first environment. Employees also praised the flexibility, fair treatment and autonomy on offer, while taking pride in their work and expressing confidence in the company’s leadership team.

“This recognition is a proud moment for our UAE team,” said Renton D’Souza, Managing Director, Gulf at Westcon-Comstor. “Being named among the country’s leading workplaces reflects the culture our people have built together: one grounded in trust, inclusion and respect, where colleagues feel supported to do their best work and grow their careers. Being the only technology distributor to feature in this year’s list is extra special. We will keep listening closely to our teams and investing in the employee experience as we strive to create a truly exceptional workplace where everyone can thrive.”

Great Place to Work Middle East hosted the 2026 Best Workplaces in UAE announcement on 30 April, celebrating organisations recognised on this year’s list.

Great Place to Work identifies the best workplaces by analysing companies’ workplace programmes and surveying employees across the region about the key factors that create great workplaces for all. To be considered, companies must first be certified as a Great Place to Work.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Great Place To Work also supports companies in all scales in constructing the perfect workplaces and improving them with its offices in 5 continents and 60+ countries using its Trust Index Survey and Culture Management platform Emprising.