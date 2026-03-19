Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The International Jury of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum / UNESCO Prize for Teacher Development convened its preliminary meeting on Thursday, 19 March, in the presence of Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.

The meeting reviewed the procedures governing the individual evaluation process with jury members, marking the formal commencement of this year’s assessment cycle. The first phase of the evaluation will be conducted remotely in the coming period, followed by a second phase to be held in person at UNESCO headquarters in May.

Dr. Al Suwaidi stated that submissions to the international prize recorded a 66% increase compared with the previous cycle, with 169 applications received from 62 countries. He noted that this strong growth reflects the prize’s positive global footprint in advancing teacher performance and broadening its impact across the target regions worldwide.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi also commended the strong and enduring partnership with UNESCO, highlighting its central role in the continued success of this distinguished initiative, which supports teachers and elevates educational practices to higher standards of quality and excellence.

Dr. Al Suwaidi added that, in line with the prize agenda, the results are scheduled to be approved on 5 October by the Director-General of UNESCO in Paris, with the winners to be announced subsequently at the official award ceremony.