Kuwait – Jazeera Airways has marked another major milestone by simultaneously relaunching flights to six Indian cities from Kuwait via Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in Hafar Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under Project Vande Bharat.

With Jazeera Airways being the only airline operating from Kuwait, this service represents the first travel connection between Kuwait and India since regional airspace closures and the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport.

Commenting on the relaunch of flights, HE Mrs. Paramita Tripathi, Ambassador of India to Kuwait said: “On behalf of the Embassy of India and the Indian community in Kuwait, I express appreciation to Jazeera Airways for operating the special flights from Al Qaisumah Airport to India. I would also like to thank the DGCA and the Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation in Delhi for supporting and approving this unique arrangement. The temporary closure of Kuwait airspace since 28 February 2026 had resulted in much difficulties for our nationals some of who needed to travel out of Kuwait. The prompt, proactive and professional response and action on the part of Jazeera Airways is commendable. I hope that the situation in Kuwait and the region will improve towards normalcy soon and the uncertainty and difficulties being faced by the people, including the Indian community in Kuwait, would come to an end.”

The Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC) Kuwait also appreciates Jazeera Airways’ efforts to serve the Indian community and connect them from Kuwait to India and back during this difficult time.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Given the enormous Indian diaspora in Kuwait and thousands of nationals waiting to reunite with their families and loved ones, there was a strong demand to restore connectivity to India. Today, Jazeera Airways is pleased to announce the launch of _Project Vande Bharat_ , reconnecting Kuwait with the six Indian cities we served prior to the suspension of operations. We would like to extend special appreciation to the Indian Ambassador, HE Mrs. Paramita Tripathi and the Indian Embassy for supporting us in this process.”

Passengers will travel overland from Kuwait to Qaisumah on buses specially assigned for these trips. From Qaisumah, they will board outbound flights to their respective destinations. Incoming flights will also follow the same route.

Jazeera Airways continues to expand its network of destinations accessible from Kuwait. These include Alexandria, Assiut, Cairo, Luxor, Amman, Istanbul, Colombo and Al Ain, ensuring essential travel links remain available during the current operational environment.

Passengers aiming to travel to Egypt, India, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, or the UAE can visit jazeeraairways.com or the Jazeera App to check flight availability.

Additional frequencies and destinations will be introduced gradually.​​​​​