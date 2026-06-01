Synectics, a leader in advanced security and surveillance solutions, has extended its presence in the GCC with a new office in Dubai, enhancing its regional capabilities to better serve customers and partners across the Middle East.

Located in Dubai Marina, the office expands the company’s ability to deliver global expertise at a local level and respond rapidly to project and operational requirements across complex security environments.

Amanda Larnder, Chief Executive Officer at Synectics plc, said: “The Middle East is experiencing significant investment in infrastructure, transport and urban development. Our UAE presence strengthens our ability to work more closely with customers across the region and reinforces Synectics’ long-term commitment to becoming a trusted security and surveillance partner in the GCC.”

The expansion builds on Synectics’ strong track record in the region, where the company has delivered major projects across the UAE and wider GCC, deploying its Synergy security and surveillance software and specialist COEX cameras.

The new office comes as investment in infrastructure, transport networks, and large-scale developments continues across the Gulf, including national transformation programmes such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and ongoing urban growth in the UAE.

David Aindow, Chief Strategy Officer at Synectics, said: “The scale and ambition of development across the Middle East continues to drive demand for highly resilient, integrated security solutions. Establishing an office location with permanent demonstration and meeting facilities in Dubai allows us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the region’s evolving needs.”

As well as supporting regional sales and operations, the new office will serve as a hub for engagement with end users and integration partners across critical infrastructure, energy, transport, healthcare and integrated leisure sectors. A programme of seminars and events will explore emerging security challenges and the technologies addressing them, including AI-driven video analytics, unified security management, cyber resilience, and remote surveillance strategies.

The company will further underline its long-term commitment to the Middle East by exhibiting at ADIPEC 2026 and Intersec 2027, building on its presence at last year’s events.

www.synecticsglobal.com

For press information, please contact:

Fiona Berry

Marketing Manager, Synectics

E: fiona.berry@synx.com

Or Claire Evans

Director, Intelligent Conversation

E: claire@weareic.com​​​​​

About Synectics

A leader in advanced security and surveillance solutions. Providing tailored solutions for industries where security and surveillance are critical to operations, including critical infrastructure, energy, public space, transport, and leisure and hospitality.

Website: https://synecticsglobal.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/synectic-systems-group-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/synecticsglobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvgLRTNPSjl3A3KIJuKGTJQ