Manama –The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced that more than 1,600 Bahrainis have been trained to apply artificial intelligence in the workplace to enhance productivity and performance, as part of a national initiative launched in 2025. The milestone reflects growing demand for practical skills that help professionals work more efficiently, improve decision-making, and create greater value within their organisations.

The initiative forms part of national efforts to develop human capital and strengthen the competitiveness of Bahraini talent by equipping professionals with practical skills that support modern ways of working. Through hands-on training, participants learn how to use AI tools to streamline routine tasks, improve access to information, and support faster, more informed decision-making.

The programme targets Bahraini professionals working across key sectors, including financial services, insurance, and real estate. It has been designed to support participants from diverse professional backgrounds and organisational levels, from early-career employees to senior executives and decision-makers, without requiring a specialised technical background.

Since its launch in 2025, the initiative has benefited more than 1,600 Bahrainis, with the total number of participants expected to reach approximately 2,000 by the end of the year, reflecting continued demand for practical skills that support workplace productivity and operational effectiveness.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, said: “Today, the challenge is no longer gaining access to technology, but knowing how to use it in ways that improve productivity and deliver better results. Reaching more than 1,600 Bahraini beneficiaries reflects the growing interest in practical skills that help individuals and organisations make better use of AI in their day-to-day work. At BIBF, we remain committed to developing national talent and equipping Bahrainis with the skills needed to succeed in today’s evolving workplace, while supporting a more productive workforce and a more competitive economy.”

This milestone further reinforces BIBF’s role in supporting Bahrain’s national development agenda through workforce capability building and professional upskilling, helping prepare a more productive and competitive workforce for the future.