Dubai, UAE – Dubai-based architecture and design-focused marketing consultancy Amphora is proud to announce its official launch in Spain. This expansion marks a significant milestone as the firm bridges its extensive Middle Eastern expertise with Europe’s dynamic design market.

Founded in 2023 by Spanish entrepreneur and marketing consultant Miriam Llano, Amphora has quickly established itself as one of the few agencies in the MENA region focused on the architecture and design industry. With a growing portfolio of regional and international brands and design houses, Amphora offers PR, event programming, digital marketing and collaborative partnerships facilitated by a multinational team of marketing and design professionals.

Strategic Leadership in Europe

The expansion into Spain will be led by Lucía Robledo, the newly appointed Project Manager, who joins Amphora following a distinguished 11-year career in corporate fashion at PVH Corp. During her tenure working with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, Robledo held diverse roles spanning commercial operations to collection development across EMEA and global markets. Robledo is a specialist in strategic portfolio management and the execution of commercial plans for market expansion. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with international marketing teams to define product-led strategies.

"Coming from the fast-paced world of fashion, I’ve always been driven by a passion for managing creative industries," says Lucía Robledo. "There is something incredibly rewarding about bridging the gap between artistic vision and execution. I couldn't be more excited to bring that energy to the A&D community."

"Madrid serves as the ideal nexus between the Middle East and Europe”, said Miriam Llano, Founder of Amphora Marketing. "Under the leadership of Lucía Robledo, we look forward to offering top-tier operational precision and commercial vision to our European partners, while maintaining the high-calibre, personalized service that defines our agency. This new office allows us to support our existing Middle Eastern clients as they look toward Spain and Europe for secure, sustainable expansion. Simultaneously, it offers our new Spanish partners an unparalleled gateway to the Middle East, a market where our HQ holds deep expertise and which currently presents immense opportunities for the Design and Architecture industry. Operating under one unified structure ensures a consistent, seamless experience for our clients across both continents, backed by the same standards of excellence that define our brand."

A Hub for Spain’s Design Landscape

While the new office establishes a permanent base in Madrid, the move is part of a broader vision to activate Amphora’s influence across Spain’s key design and hospitality hubs. Beyond the capital, the firm is actively exploring opportunities in Barcelona, Mallorca, Valencia and Marbella.

These regions represent the pinnacle of the Spanish lifestyle and design landscape, from Barcelona’s avant-garde urban architecture to the ultra-luxury hospitality and residential developments defining the Balearic and Mediterranean coasts. By anchoring its operations in Madrid while engaging with these high-growth regions, Amphora is set to connect international brands with the most prestigious projects currently shaping the country’s future.

As Amphora reaches this milestone, the consultancy looks forward to further enriching the collaborative spirit within the design and architecture community and expanding its footprint:

“Our vision at Amphora is not only to grow the business but also the design community and continue to facilitate meaningful collaborations between our partners. We want Amphora to be a place of connection, so rich and worthy that you want to be part of it.” concluded Miriam.

Services and Philosophy

The Madrid operations will mirror the firm's specialized service suite:

PR & Communications : Elevating brand visibility through targeted media strategies.

: Elevating brand visibility through targeted media strategies. Strategic Collaborations : Orchestrating synergistic partnerships.

: Orchestrating synergistic partnerships. Event Programming : Leveraging a track record of executing over 500 industry-focused events.

: Leveraging a track record of executing over 500 industry-focused events. Digital Marketing: Tailored digital strategies specifically for the A&D sector.

About Amphora

Founded in 2023 by Spanish entrepreneur and brand strategist Miriam Llano, Amphora is a Dubai-based marketing consultancy focused on brand positioning, creative communications and strategic collaborations for clients in the Architecture and Design industry.

Amphora’s strength is its core team of seasoned professionals with expertise in PR, Events, Digital Marketing and extensive experience in the Middle East region. The team has a track record of having created and executed more than 500 events for Architects and Designers.

Born with the dream to build synergistic partnerships and cross-industry networks, Amphora specializes in facilitating winning collaborations between brands to create lasting impressions.

The agency’s fast-growing portfolio includes both international design brands and regional architecture and interior design firms.

www.beamphora.com

Instagram: @beamphora