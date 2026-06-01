NEP-AI candidates highlight their responsibility to translate national AI ambitions into practical sector outcomes

Abu Dhabi,The National Experts Program – AI Track (NEP-AI) begins this June, accelerating the UAE's National AI Strategy 2031 to embed AI across government operations and vital strategic sectors.

NEP-AI supports five strategic priorities under the UAE National AI Strategy 2031: strengthening the UAE’s position as a global AI hub, increasing competitiveness across priority sectors through applied AI, accelerating AI adoption in government services, developing Emirati talent for AI-enabled roles, and connecting advanced research, data, and infrastructure capabilities to real-world implementation across industries.

The program brings together Emirati professionals from 25 priority sectors, such as Agentic AI, Data Economy and Monetization Models, AI Cybersecurity and Model Protection, AI for People, Society & National Capability. These participants will undergo intensive training in AI systems, governance, and leadership, complemented by international study trips, mentorship and capstone projects designed to solve actual national challenges.

“The UAE has already established itself as one of the world’s leading AI ecosystems,” said H.E. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director of the National Experts Program …... “With NEP-AI, our focus now is on moving beyond adoption to mastery, ensuring we have a specialized workforce that can shape policy and secure our competitive edge on the global stage for decades to come.”

“The launch comes as the UAE government advances plans to become the first nation globally to adopt "agentic AI" models within the next two years. Unlike traditional systems, agentic AI is capable of independently executing tasks and managing complex processes. NEP-AI focuses on developing leaders who can manage these systems responsibly, within critical operational environments,” Al Shamsi added.

The selection process included in-depth interviews conducted by subject-matter experts, including NEP Fellows and Program Alumni.

“During the interviews and selection discussions, one theme emerged consistently: a strong awareness of the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 and a clear understanding that the next phase of transformation will depend on implementation inside institutions,” said Professor Hoda Alkhzaimi, NEP-AI spokesperson.

The launch of NEP-AI is the natural next step in the UAE’s existing global momentum. Recent international indicators have consistently ranked the UAE among the world’s leading countries in institutional readiness and government-led AI adoption. This massive investment in digital infrastructure and national capability-building provides a solid foundation for NEP-AI.