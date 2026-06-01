DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced that Veeam’s Securiti AI has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), recognized as a Leader for the third consecutive year and the highest-scoring vendor in this year’s report across Key Features, Emerging Features, and Business Criteria.

GigaOm evaluated 25 DSPM vendors—up from 14 in the prior edition—exploring the growing challenge of understanding organizational data, including shadow data repositories (cloud data stores created outside normal controls and later abandoned) and the added data risk introduced by AI assistants and custom-built models.

Across that expanded field, Veeam’s Securiti AI posted the highest scores in the report on every scoring axis: 4.8 out of 5 on Key Features, 4.7 on Emerging Features, and 4.8 on Business Criteria.

In its assessment, GigaOm highlighted several areas where Veeam’s Securiti AI demonstrated strengths, including:

Data lineage: providing visibility into how data flows and transforms across systems, with lineage captured across both structured and unstructured environments.

Incident response and impact analytics: helping assess data exposure in a breach, including potentially affected downstream systems.

On-premises repository support: providing coverage across on-premises file shares, enterprise content systems, and databases, with feature parity to cloud environments.

Beyond those capabilities, GigaOm placed Veeam’s Securiti AI in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the Radar and credited the platform’s named architecture: the Data Command Graph for lineage and incident response, multilayered AI security firewalls protecting prompt, retrieval, and response layers, and an Identity-Data Graph for governing non-human identities such as service accounts, API keys, and bot identities. The report describes the solution as “ideal for larger and more complex environments,” providing unified visibility across sanctioned AI models, shadow AI tools, copilots, vector databases, and custom pipelines.

"An agentic agent is only as trustworthy as the data it can access and act on. Veeam enables you to understand all your structured and unstructured data so you can secure it, govern it, and ensure its resilient," said Rehan Jalil, President, Products & Technology at Veeam. “As illustrated in the GigaOm report, Securiti AI delivers the industry’s most advanced DSPM capabilities with its Data Command Graph providing a contextual engine that continuously maps relationships across all your data, identities, policies, and AI systems. This shared intelligence layer transforms fragmented tools into a single control pane for your data and AI.”

“Securiti Data Command Center provides a centralized solution that enables the safe use of data and GenAI for customers,” says GigaOm Analyst Paul Stringfellow. “It provides insights into data discovery and classification; data access governance; configuration risk management; minimizing redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data; AI security; compliance automation; and breach management.”

Register for VeeamON London on June 3, 2026 (or attend virtually), and VeeamON Sydney on July 30 (or attend virtually). For more information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

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