Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been recognized with four titles at the Global Finance Awards 2026. QIB has been named Best Bank & Best Islamic Financial Institution in Qatar, Best Islamic Investment Bank and Best Islamic Asset Manager in the World, reaffirming its leadership across banking, investment, and wealth management services locally and globally.

QIB’s continued recognition is underpinned by its strong financial performance and disciplined execution across all business segments. In 2025, the Bank reported a net profit of QAR 4.835 billion, representing a 5% growth year-on-year, with total assets reaching QAR 221.1 billion and customer deposits of QAR 142.7 billion. Building on this momentum, QIB delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2026, with net profit attributable to shareholders reaching QAR 986 million for the three months ended 31 March 2026. Total assets increased to QAR 224 billion, while financing assets and customer deposits continued to grow, reflecting the resilience and strength of the Bank’s operating model. The Bank maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 17%, the best in the Qatari banking sector.

The Bank continues to strengthen its position through a diversified portfolio of Shari’a-compliant products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of individual, corporate, and institutional customers. QIB offers a wide range of investment and financing solutions, including Sukuk, Islamic mutual funds, deposits, treasury and capital market solutions, supported by strong advisory and execution capabilities across various sectors and markets.

QIB’s recognition also reflects its continued leadership in digital banking and innovation, supported by strong customer adoption across its digital channels. Mobile banking penetration among active customers reached around 90%, with number of logins exceeding 5 million per month, and total financial and non-financial transactions through mobile banking increased by 32%, highlighting the growing reliance on QIB’s digital ecosystem for everyday banking needs.

The Bank continues to enhance its award-winning QIB Mobile App, which now offers more than 320 features and services, enabling customers to seamlessly manage accounts, access financing and investment services, conduct local and international transfers, and monitor their financial activities securely and efficiently. QIB also recorded strong growth across its digital sales and onboarding, with more than 50% of retail sales and new customers onboarding generated digitally.

QIB also continues to strengthen its corporate and SME banking proposition through a comprehensive suite of Shari’a-compliant financing, transaction banking, and digital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses in Qatar. Through its Corporate Internet Banking platform and Corporate Mobile App, businesses can seamlessly manage accounts, liquidity, payroll and WPS services, execute local and international transfers, and access a wide range of banking services securely and efficiently. Complementing its digital capabilities, QIB offers integrated payment acceptance solutions, dedicated relationship management, and sector-focused advisory services, supporting businesses across various sectors and contributing to Qatar’s economic growth.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, said: “We are pleased to receive these distinguished recognitions from Global Finance, which reflect the strength of QIB’s strategy, strong financial performance, and continued commitment to delivering innovative Shari’a-compliant banking solutions supported by advanced digital capabilities and a customer-centric approach. These awards reinforce our position as one of the leading Islamic banks regionally and globally and motivate us to continue contributing to the development of Qatar’s financial sector in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. These achievements would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment from our team and the support of our Board of Directors as well as our customers’ trust and loyalty.”

The Global Finance awards are among the industry’s most respected recognitions, honoring financial institutions that demonstrate excellence in performance, innovation, customer service, and leadership across international and Islamic finance markets.

For further information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.