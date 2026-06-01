Orange Jordan participated in the closing ceremony of the “Digital First” Project, which was held at the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), as it sponsored the third phase of the project, which involved the production of a podcast produced and hosted by four persons with disabilities.

During the closing ceremony, the hosts of the youth-oriented social podcast “Codecast” were honored. The project, which was executed by the MADRAJ Digital Media Incubator, with the support of HCD, and produced by “Posqasti” platform and studios, highlighted the impact of the digital world on daily life, as well as social and psychological aspects.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in the participants, partners, and supporters within a joint and structured national effort aimed at building an inclusive society that leaves no one behind.

The company reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting persons with disabilities across all fields to achieve digital inclusion throughout the Kingdom. This is carried out through the implementation and sponsorship of initiatives and events that aim to enhance their talents, improve their digital skills, and create employment opportunities, while also sharing their inspiring success stories through its programs and initiatives, like the Persons with Disabilities Hackathon, the raising awareness and training sessions held under the umbrella of "Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled", which was launched in 2019.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.