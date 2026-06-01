Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has migrated to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization for its mission-critical IT infrastructure.

JPL selected Red Hat OpenShift with its built-in Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization capability to support a sophisticated, high-performance environment. This unified application platform combines hybrid cloud flexibility with powerful automation, providing a high-efficiency path for managing virtual machine (VM) workloads while supporting a consistent, hybrid cloud foundation for future containerized applications.

This approach uses cloud-native tooling, such as pipelines for VM creation and management, to streamline day-to-day operations and strengthen a foundation for future innovation and evolving workload demands that come with space exploration.

Red Hat OpenShift provides enhanced platform security and compliance capabilities. VMs running on Red Hat OpenShift gain the enterprise-grade security features of the platform, including robust network policies, role-based access control (RBAC) and automatic SELinux security contexts. This foundation is further bolstered by tools like the compliance operator and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes, which provide multi-layered security capabilities for build, runtime and cluster operations.

Supporting Quote

Sachin Mullick, director, product management, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat

“Organizations today are grappling with the need to advance their digital capabilities while maximizing the value of their existing application investments. With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, customers can simplify VM migration and management while taking advantage of built-in automation to reduce operational complexity. Red Hat provides the flexibility, confidence and operational efficiency to help our customers meet their evolving mission goals.”

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About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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