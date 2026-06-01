GSM and Infinity Developments will also explore opportunities across the Indian Ocean - including Rwanda, Malawi and Mainland Tanzania to build a trusted network of GEMS-branded schools integrated into Infinity’s hospitality-led communities.

GEMS School Management (GSM), the advisory and operations arm of GEMS Education, and Infinity Developments, a leading real estate group behind landmark residential and hospitality projects across East Africa, today confirmed they are progressing plans to establish and operate a world-class, GEMS-managed school in Zanzibar, set to open in 2028.

Following the signing of a pre-operational agreement earlier this year, construction is due to begin imminently.

At full capacity, the flagship school expects to serve 1,100 students - making it one of the largest international schools in the region and establishing a regional hub for educational excellence. Featuring state-of-the-art science and ICT labs, the school will focus on academic excellence, creativity, and character development, providing students with the skills and values needed for a rapidly changing world.

GSM and Infinity Developments first announced their collaboration in October 2025, grounded in a shared, long-term commitment to expand access to high-quality, future-ready education aligned with Zanzibar’s national education priorities, including STEM, digital learning, and teacher development.

The partners now also plan to explore additional territories - including Rwanda, Malawi, and Mainland Tanzania, with the ambition to build a trusted network of GEMS-branded schools integrated into Infinity’s hospitality-led communities. The collaboration will also include capacity-building for local educators through leadership development, training programmes, and partnerships with regional stakeholders.

The Zanzibar school will be located within Infinity Hills, a mixed-use community featuring sustainable housing and modern infrastructure right next to the UNESCO heritage zone of Stone Town. The development aims to establish Zanzibar as a hub for educational excellence, while creating a replicable model for future education-led communities across the Indian Ocean.

Under the partnership, GSM will deliver its turnkey ASPIRE model - covering school design, curriculum planning, recruitment, safeguarding, technology integration, and operations - bringing GEMS’ 65+ years of global education expertise to the project. Infinity Developments will provide master planning, sustainable construction, and community integration to ensure the school is anchored within a high-quality, accessible environment.

GSM is also supporting Infinity’s architectural concepts and school design to ensure alignment with GEMS’ global standards, while working alongside local authorities to support regulatory approvals.

Robert Tarn CBE, CEO of GEMS School Management, said:

“Our partnership with Infinity Developments marks a pivotal step in GSM’s Africa strategy. Our ambition is to establish Zanzibar as a hub of educational excellence for the Indian Ocean region. This collaboration allows us to bring world-class education to young people, while building local capacity and creating a model we can responsibly scale across the region.”

Samuel Saba, Founder and Chairman of Infinity Developments, said:

“Education is the heartbeat of thriving communities. Through our partnership with GSM, we’re embedding world-class schooling into the fabric of our developments - starting in Zanzibar and, we hope, extending across the Indian Ocean. Our aim is to create places where families can flourish, while contributing meaningfully to local talent development and long-term economic growth.”

To learn more, visit www.gems-sm.com or contact info@gems-sm.com.

About the ASPIRE model

ASPIRE is GEMS School Management’s all-in-one model for designing, opening and elevating schools bundling six essential pillars into a single, proven package: a ‘school-in-a-box’. The six pillars are: All-encompassing end-to-end support; Systems processes, and procedures; Partnerships and stakeholder engagement; Inclusivity and high standards; Recruitment, retention, and staff development; Education excellence.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating more than 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organization, guided by its visionary Founder and Chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

About Infinity Developments

Infinity Developments is a subsidiary of Infinity Group, a Dubai-based investment company with a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, and education. The company currently has launched over USD 600 million worth of projects in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and operates with a vision to create luxury and sustainable community-driven developments that combine design excellence with long-term value creation.

Infinity Developments has established a strong presence in East Africa through landmark projects such as Anantara Resort & Residences Zanzibar, the Old Fort restoration, Zanzibar Museum, Infinity Hills residential community, the Africa House Garden restoration and the upcoming launch of the NH Collection Pemba. Guided by principles of integrity, innovation, and social responsibility, the company continues to play a key role in shaping modern living environments that respect cultural heritage and support economic growth across the region.

Learn more at www.infinitydevelopments.ae