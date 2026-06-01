Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches have entered a strategic partnership aimed at supporting and developing the next generation of hospitality professionals in the UAE, reinforcing a shared commitment to talent development, industry innovation, and academic excellence during a pivotal period of growth for the regional hospitality sector.

Formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the future hospitality talent pipeline in the UAE at a time when demand for skilled professionals across the luxury hospitality sector continues to accelerate. Through internships, operational placements, mentorship opportunities, guest lectures, and applied learning initiatives provided by Rosewood Abu Dhabi the partnership will create meaningful pathways for Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches' students and emerging professionals to gain real-world exposure within a luxury hospitality environment.

As part of the collaboration, students from Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches will benefit from closer integration with industry practices and direct engagement with Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s operational and leadership teams. The partnership is designed to bridge academic learning with practical hospitality experience, while equipping future professionals with the leadership, commercial, and service excellence skills needed within the evolving hospitality landscape.

“Investing in future talent is fundamental to the long-term success and evolution of our industry. This partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of hospitality professionals by providing meaningful, real-world experiences within a luxury environment. By bridging education with operational excellence, we aim to empower students with the skills, mindset, and leadership capabilities required to shape the future of hospitality in the UAE and beyond,” says Remus Palimaru, Managing Director of Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

“The UAE is renowned for setting global benchmarks in hospitality, tourism, and service excellence, and it is our responsibility to support and prepare students to meet, and exceed, these expectations. This is made possible by strategic industry partnerships, and we are therefore delighted to join forces with Rosewood Abu Dhabi to help train students to deliver service that is culturally grounded, while meeting the highest global standards. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting the nation’s vision by bridging academic learning with real-world hospitality experience,” says Georgette Davey, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi will also contribute to academic and executive programmes through guest lectures, speaking engagements, advisory participation, and collaborative projects, further strengthening the connection between hospitality education and industry innovation. Additional initiatives will include live case studies, curriculum enrichment opportunities, professional training programmes, and participation in industry events and forums supporting Abu Dhabi’s wider tourism and hospitality ambitions.

Together, Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches aim to nurture future hospitality leaders, create impactful career development opportunities, and contribute to the continued advancement of the hospitality industry in the UAE and beyond.

For further information about Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, please visit: www.lesroches.ae

About Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches (ADHA–LR), opened in September 2024, is a pioneering institution redefining hospitality education in the UAE by combining global expertise with a strong foundation in Emirati culture. The Academy offers undergraduate and graduate programs in hospitality management, including a Bachelor’s in Global Hospitality Management and a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management, with a Master’s in Sports Management and Events to follow in 2026.

With state-of-the-art facilities and an experiential learning approach, the Academy supports Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 by nurturing local talent and contributing to the future of the hospitality sector both regionally and globally.

ADHA–LR is part of the Les Roches global campus network, which includes campuses in Switzerland and Spain, and of Sommet Education, the worldwide leader in hospitality education. One of the most prestigious institutions, Les Roches is ranked World’s #2 for hospitality and leisure management by QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2026. For more information, visit: www.lesroches.ae

About Rosewood Abu Dhabi

A contemporary waterfront landmark on Al Maryah Island, Rosewood Abu Dhabi is where urban momentum meets oceanfront calm. overlooking the arabian gulf while embracing the energy and culture of the region, it redefines the line between business and pleasure. The escape’s 189 rooms and suites, along with 131 rosewood residences, harmoniously blend contemporary elegance with local influence. curated with arabic artwork, installations, and sculptures—stories of which are revealed on guided tours—every detail carries cultural context. among the highlights is the stunning lasvit chandelier in the majlis by Pierre Hermé, a breathtaking centerpiece that fuses light, glass, and middle eastern heritage. Guests can embark on culinary journeys showcasing global flavors at nine dining destinations, embrace local healing traditions at sense spa, or enjoy a change of pace with personalized training in the fitness center.

About Rosewood

Rosewood is an ever-evolving global collection of hotels, resorts, and residences, born through the discovery of remarkable places. With 43 one-of-a-kind destinations, each property celebrates the culture and community that shapes it, upholding the ideal of hospitality as mutually revitalizing. Every detail is intricately woven to tell the story of the place, offering unexpected moments of discovery and connection. Rosewood Residences extends this spirit, inspiring a life where belonging and curiosity enrich every day.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

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