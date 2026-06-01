Sharjah: In the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Honorary President of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA), and in support of her efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection frameworks and advance the publishing and creative industries, ERRA signed a bilateral cooperation agreement with the Polish Reprographic Rights Organisation (KOPIPOL), specialising in the collective management of authors’ rights for scientific and technical works. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Association’s participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026 as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme.

The signing of the agreement reflects Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s commitment to supporting cultural and knowledge-based initiatives that facilitate the development of the publishing industry and the strengthening of international cooperation in reprographic rights protection as well as collective rights management. It also reinforces the position of the United Arab Emirates as a leading regional and global model in the protection of intellectual property rights.

The agreement aligns with the Association’s commitment to strategic partnerships and the sustainable growth of cultural and creative industries locally and internationally, playing an active role in shaping the future of the sector.

The cooperation agreement aims to enhance the exchange of expertise and knowledge while developing joint working mechanisms in reprographic rights protection and collective rights management, establishing a more sustainable creative environment that supports creators and safeguards their rights.

As part of the integrated Emirati cultural programme that took place during this year’s fair, the Association showcased the UAE’s experience in reprographic rights management, reinforcing its efforts to protect intellectual and creative works. The Association also aims to raise awareness, highlighting the importance of respecting copyright amid the rapid transformations taking place across the publishing sector and creative industries worldwide.

ERRA organised a specialised panel discussion titled “Collective Management Organisations and Their Role in Protecting Creativity – Between the UAE and Poland”, in cooperation with KOPIPOL and with the participation of a distinguished group of experts and specialists in the field of copyright as well as collective rights management.

The session explored the pivotal role of collective management organisations in regulating the use of creative works within educational and cultural institutions, as well as licensing mechanisms that ensure the protection of authors’ and creators’ moral and economic rights. It also reviewed the key challenges imposed by the digital age on reprographic rights systems and the importance of international cooperation in developing intellectual property protection frameworks, while exemplifying the Emirati-Polish model.

In this context, Mohamed bin Dakhin Al Matrooshi, President of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Association, said: “Our participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair represents an important strategic milestone in strengthening international dialogue on the future of reprographic rights and collective rights management, particularly in light of the rapid changes taking place across the cultural and creative industries worldwide."

He added: "At the Emirates Reprographic Rights Association, we are fostering a culture of respect for reprographic rights and building an integrated framework that supports the protection of creative works, safeguarding the moral and economic rights of creators. We are also committed to strengthening cooperation with international institutions and organisations to exchange expertise and develop innovative mechanisms in this field, establishing a more equitable and sustainable creative environment while enhancing the sector’s readiness for the future."

Through its international participation, the Emirates Reprographic Rights Association continues to expand its global partnership network, fortifying the UAE’s presence within the intellectual property ecosystem and supporting efforts aimed at building a cultural and creative ecosystem founded on innovation as well as the protection of creators’ rights.