Cairo, Egypt – Majid Al Futtaim, a leading developer of shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, announces the first phase of construction for JUNCTION, its next-generation business park in West Cairo. Marking the project’s official ground-breaking, the commencement of enabling works, valued at EGP 500 million, represents the first foundational step within its total investments exceeding EGP 20 billion. This phase will deliver the essential infrastructure needed to unlock the project’s full development, signalling the transition from vision to execution and reinforcing Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to timely, high-quality delivery, and its ambition to create future-ready destinations that foster more connected, human-centric communities.

Bringing together business, retail, hospitality and lifestyle experiences within a single destination, JUNCTION is strategically located next to Mall of Egypt with seamless connectivity to key roads and landmarks across West Cairo. Spanning approximately 99,000 square meters of built-up area, the development features eight premium office buildings with 440 modular office units starting from 65 square meters, more than 50 curated retail and food and beverage outlets, and a five-star hotel operated by 25hours Hotels by Ennismore. Supported by 1,250 parking spaces and seven drop off zones for ease of access, JUNCTION emerges as a fully integrated business and lifestyle hub for the next generation of work and urban living.

Commenting on the commencing of constructions, Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Development, said: “JUNCTION marks a strategic step in bringing our regional expertise in integrated, future-ready developments to Egypt, as we build a new and diversified real estate portfolio in the market. Today’s ground-breaking signals our transition from vision to execution, introducing a differentiated model for business parks in West Cairo that combines smart infrastructure, sustainable design, and seamless access to retail and lifestyle experiences in line with evolving market needs. This development reinforces our long-term vision to create spaces that foster innovation, support economic growth, and enhance everyday experiences.”

JUNCTION is targeting LEED Gold Certification, reflecting its strong commitment to sustainability and smart infrastructure. The project will integrate advanced energy-efficient systems, smart access technologies, electric vehicle charging stations, and high-speed fiber-optic connectivity. Through these features, JUNCTION is expected to deliver significant efficiencies, including up to 40 percent savings in energy consumption related to HVAC systems and waste management, contributing to more sustainable business operations.

Adjacent and directly connected to Mall of Egypt, JUNCTION is set to become one of Egypt’s most significant mixed-use destinations, bringing together business, lifestyle, and leisure while reinforcing its position as a vibrant and accessible business hub. The development benefits from seamless connectivity to key road networks, including Al Wahat Road, Cairo-Alex Desert Road, and the Ring Road. It is just seven minutes from the Ring Road, Mehwar Road, and the Mall of Egypt Monorail Station, and in close proximity to major national landmarks, including Sphinx International Airport (25 minutes), Grand Egyptian Museum (20 minutes), and Great Pyramids of Giza (25 minutes).

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, every day.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

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