Muscat: CALO, the region’s leading and fastest-growing personalized meal subscription platform, has now officially launched in Oman, marking a major milestone in its growth journey. Following a highly successful initial rollout, the brand has removed waitlists, expanded delivery coverage, and increased operational capacity, making healthy, personalized meals more accessible than ever to customers across Greater Muscat, including Al Amerat and Al Mabela, with more areas across Oman coming soon.

Powering this nationwide rollout is CALO’s newly inaugurated flagship kitchen. This state-of-the-art facility ensures consistent, high-quality meal production six days a week, enabling the brand to meet rising customer demand without compromise.

Ahmed Al-Rawi, Co-Founder & CEO of CALO said, “With demand exceeding expectations since our soft launch, we’re proud to now be serving all customers across Greater Muscat. At CALO, our focus is on simplifying healthy eating by combining personalization, convenience, and quality in a way that fits into everyday life. Whether it’s having full control over your meals, aligning with specific nutritional goals, or simply saving time, we are enabling people to build healthier habits without having to think twice about it. Ultimately, our goal is to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone.”

CALO offers a range of tailored meal plans designed to suit diverse lifestyles, from balanced nutrition and high-protein options to chef-curated selections, all prepared using fresh, natural ingredients. Customers can fully customize their meals, pause and resume subscriptions at any time, track calorie intake, and enjoy weekly rotating menus, providing unmatched flexibility and variety.

With more than 280,000 customers served and over 18 million meals delivered across the GCC, CALO’s full-scale launch in Oman marks a defining moment for the country’s food-tech landscape. By combining personalization, operational scale, and seamless convenience, CALO is not only expanding access to healthy eating, but is setting a new benchmark for how nutrition is delivered, experienced, and sustained in everyday life.

About CALO

CALO is a direct-to-consumer foodtech startup revolutionizing personalized meal subscriptions to a growing base of health-conscious customers. The company is vertically integrated and built on a strong technology infrastructure allowing it to optimize the operation of its multiple kitchens and bridge consumer preferences with tech-driven analysis, production, and delivery of data-driven meals.

CALO was launched in November 2019 and has offices in KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, United Kingdom and Oman.

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