Smart cash-out vouchers redeemed instantly through “Fawry Plus” store and Fawry retail POS across the country

The partnership aims to enable Domty to strengthen its relationship with its business partners through innovative B2B loyalty solutions from Fawry

Cairo, Egypt: Fawry, Egypt’s leading fintech company, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) to launch an innovative B2B loyalty program targeting Domty’s network of wholesalers and distributors across all governorates in Egypt, in a strategic step aimed at digitizing trade promotion tools and enhancing supply chain efficiency in the FMCG sector

This partnership introduces a full-fledged technological solution that goes beyond traditional loyalty program methods. The new system distributes cash-out vouchers printed on scratch cards, which are placed inside Domty product packages. This technology enables traders and distributors to instantly and seamlessly redeem the cash value of these vouchers at Fawry Plus stores or at thousands of Fawry retail POS across the country, ensuring faster capital turnover and encouraging direct engagement with the brand.

Hossam Ezz, Chief Commercial Officer at Fawry, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with a well-established entity like Domty to deliver B2B loyalty solutions. This partnership reflects Fawry’s strategy of empowering leading companies to build stronger and more sustainable relationships with their business partners through a flexible and customizable digital infrastructure.” He added: “We are committed to innovating financial tools that accelerate digital transformation in the FMCG sector, transforming paper-based processes into instant digital experiences characterized by security and efficiency.”

In the same context, Mohamed El-Damaty, CEO and Vice Chairman of Domty, stated: “Our collaboration with Fawry reflects Domty’s continuous commitment to adopting the latest technological solutions to develop our distribution ecosystem and reward our partners among wholesalers and distributors. Through this partnership, we have created an easy and effective digital mechanism that ensures promotions reach their beneficiaries as quickly as possible, contributing to improving the wholesalers' experience and enhancing distribution efficiency, which ultimately supports the growth of the Egyptian market.”

This step reflects Fawry’s leadership as a preferred technology partner for the business sector in Egypt. Fawry’s loyalty programs provide a full-fledged system that enables companies to track performance and intelligently provide promotions to distributors, while leveraging the largest physical and digital payment network in Egypt. The partnership also underscores both parties’ commitment to supporting the pillars of financial inclusion by reducing reliance on cash in B2B transactions, in line with Egypt Vision 2030 to build an integrated digital economy.

About Fawry:

Founded in 2008, Fawry Egypt’s leading fintech company serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, and variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POSs. With a network of 36 member banks, its mobile platform and 377 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 54.8 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com.