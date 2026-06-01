A comprehensive agreement with King Fahd Medical Research Center covers joint scientific research in mental health, alongside digital psychological support services, clinical supervision, and campus-wide awareness initiatives.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Arab Therapy Medical Care a digital mental health company founded in Berlin, Germany before relocating to Saudi Arabia — and King Abdulaziz University, represented by the King Fahd Medical Research Center, have signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding in Jeddah. The agreement enshrines the integration of professional digital mental health services into one of the Kingdom’s most prestigious academic institutions.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Tariq Asim Rushdi Dalbah, CEO and Co-Founder of Arab Therapy, on behalf of the company, and by Prof. Amin bin Youssef Mohammed Al-Nu’man, Vice President for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research — acting on behalf of University President Dr. Tarif Youssef Al-A’ma — on behalf of King Abdulaziz University.

The partnership stems from a shared conviction that psychological well-being is a cornerstone of academic excellence and institutional productivity and is fully aligned with Vision 2030 targets for developing the healthcare sector and building human capital.

Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate across several areas. They will undertake joint mental health research and development, producing studies and scientific papers supported by the King Fahd Medical Research Center’s expertise to improve service quality and strengthen the evidence base. The MOU also provides for confidential, professional digital psychological support sessions for university students and staff through the Arab Therapy platform, alongside awareness workshops on stress management, burnout prevention, and mindfulness. It further establishes a Mental Health Ambassador Unit a dedicated student-club unit to champion mental health awareness on campus and calls for jointly produced awareness content distributed across digital and university channels. All cooperation activities will be managed by a dedicated joint working team.

Commenting on the agreement during the signing event, Dr. Tariq Dalbah, CEO and Co-Founder of Arab Therapy, said: “This partnership with King Abdulaziz University marks a pivotal moment in Arab Therapy’s mission to make professional psychological support accessible to every Arab individual. Integrating our platform into the heart of one of Saudi Arabia’s most distinguished universities does not only mean providing immediate mental health support to thousands of students and staff — it means building an entirely new generation of mental health professionals trained to internationally accredited standards.”

About Arab Therapy Medical Care

Arab Therapy Medical Care is a leading global digital mental health company founded in Berlin, Germany, and now headquartered in Saudi Arabia. The company connects users with licensed therapists under the supervision of certified specialists from the University of Hamburg, Germany, through a secure digital platform available in Arabic, English, and German. Arab Therapy operates from its Riyadh headquarters with branches in Amman, Cairo, and Berlin, serving individuals, corporations, educational institutions, and government entities through its web platform, mobile app, and the Siraj app for peer experience sharing.

About King Abdulaziz University

King Abdulaziz University, located in Jeddah, is one of the most prominent research universities in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world, consistently ranked among the top universities globally. Represented in this partnership by the King Fahd Medical Research Center, the university is committed to advancing knowledge, innovation, and human capital development in alignment with Vision 2030.