Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced results for its first quarter fiscal 2027 ended April 30, 2026.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Current remaining performance obligation of $33.6 billion, up 14% year-over-year (“Y/Y”) and 13% in constant currency (“CC”)

Remaining performance obligation of $67.9 billion, up 11% Y/Y

First quarter subscription & support revenue of $10.6 billion, up 14% Y/Y and 12% in CC, including $428 million Informatica contribution

First quarter revenue of $11.1 billion, up 13% Y/Y and 12% in CC, including $444 million Informatica contribution

First quarter GAAP operating margin of 21.1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 34.8%

First quarter GAAP diluted net income per share of $2.42, up 52% Y/Y and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $3.88, up 50% Y/Y

First quarter operating cash flow of $6.7 billion, up 3% Y/Y, and free cash flow of $6.6 billion, up 4% Y/Y

Returned $27.5 billion to shareholders, including $27.1 billion in share repurchases and $365 million in dividends

Entered into $25 billion accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”), with upfront share delivery of 103 million shares representing approximately 80% of total shares expected to be repurchased, with final settlement expected in Q3 FY27

“This was an outstanding quarter for Salesforce — record revenue, record deals, and cash flow,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “Agentic AI is the biggest growth opportunity for our customers, and for Salesforce. We’re the #1 Agentic CRM, with Agentforce now powering every Customer 360 application and helping tens of thousands of businesses across every industry transform into Agentic Enterprises. With more than $1 billion in Agentforce ARR, $3.4 billion in combined AI and data ARR, and 3.8 billion Agentic Work Units delivered for our customers, Salesforce has never been more essential.”

“We remain confident in delivering organic revenue acceleration in the second half of FY27, driven by growth in Sales, Service, Slack, Agentforce, and Data 360,” said Robin Washington, President and Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Salesforce. “We are executing against our profitable growth framework and remain on track to deliver on our FY30 targets while maximizing shareholder value.”

Salesforce Company Highlights

Agentforce and Data 360 annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) reaches nearly $3.4 billion, up over 200% Y/Y, including $1.1 billion Informatica Cloud ARR and $1.2 billion Agentforce ARR, up 205% Y/Y

3.8 billion Agentic Work Units (“AWUs”) delivered to date across Agentforce and Slack, growing 111% quarter-over-quarter (“Q/Q”)

Bookings from Agentforce One Edition and Agentforce for Apps, premium SKUs anchored in Sales and Service including the value from Agentic capabilities, grew nearly 60% Y/Y

Processed more than 28.6 trillion tokens to date, up 152% Q/Q

More than 50% of Agentforce and Data 360 bookings came from existing customers in Q1

In Q1, Data 360 ingested 52 trillion records, up 136% Y/Y, including 35 trillion via Zero Copy, up 277% Y/Y, and processed 12 terabytes of unstructured data

Processed nearly 1 trillion API calls across Core products in Q1

Slack Model Context Protocol (“MCP”) surpassed 1 million active users within six weeks of launch

Public Sector Industry Cloud ARR surpasses $2 billion, up 23% Y/Y in Q1, with Public Sector AWUs up nearly 400% Q/Q

Guidance

Initiates second quarter FY27 revenue guidance of $11.27 billion to $11.35 billion, up 10% – 11% Y/Y and 10% in CC, including slightly above 4pts Informatica contribution

Raises midpoint of full year FY27 revenue guidance, now expects full year FY27 revenue of $45.9 billion to $46.2 billion, up 11% Y/Y and 10% – 11% in CC, including approximately 3pts Informatica contribution

Maintains full year FY27 subscription & support revenue growth guidance of slightly under 12% Y/Y and approximately 11% in CC, including approximately 3pts Informatica contribution

Updates full year FY27 GAAP operating margin guidance of 20.6%, and maintains non-GAAP operating margin guidance of 34.3%

Updates full year FY27 operating cash flow growth guidance and free cash flow growth guidance to approximately 4% – 5% Y/Y to reflect the impact of the $25 billion debt issuance for the ASR

Salesforce’s guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The following tables summarize Salesforce’s guidance for the second quarter fiscal 2027 and full-year fiscal 2027:

Per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

Salesforce Guidance

Product Releases and Enhancements

Salesforce releases major updates for our core platform and apps three times a year, with additional updates happening regularly across our portfolio. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments made over multiple years, and are designed to help customers drive cost savings, boost efficiency, and build trust.