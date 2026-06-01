Abu Dhabi/Jordan: Jordan’s capital market institutions, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group (ADX), officially launched the electronic link between the two markets through the “Tabadul” platform during an official ceremony held at the InterContinental Hotel in Amman. The event was attended by H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADX; Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX; Emad Abu Haltem, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Jordan Securities Commission; Mazen Al Wathaifi, Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange; Sara Al Tarawneh, Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Depository Center; as well as several Jordanian bank executives, brokerage firms, representatives of capital market institutions, and members of the media.

The activation of the electronic link falls within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, in line with efforts to develop regional financial markets and enhance their integration. This will help broaden the investor base and increase access to financial markets through cross-market trading between the two exchanges via brokerage firms.

In this context, Mr. Emad Abu Haltem, Chairman of the Jordan Securities Commission, affirmed that activating the electronic link between the two markets represents an important strategic step toward strengthening integration among Arab financial markets. In line with the directions of the two brotherly governments and as a reflection of the deep-rooted strategic and economic ties between the two countries, the project with the ADX will enhance liquidity, improve market efficiency, and provide broader investment opportunities for investors in both countries.

For his part, Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX, noted that the “Tabadul” platform represents an advanced model of integration among financial markets and facilitates access for investors and brokerage firms to member markets within a secure and sophisticated trading environment, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the region’s financial markets.

Mazen Al Wathaifi, Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange, stated that activating the electronic link with the ADX falls within the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries and their joint economic cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests. He added that this step supports the exchange’s strategic objectives by strengthening openness to regional and global financial markets, promoting the exchange of expertise, and enhancing market liquidity and depth through facilitating the flow of Arab and foreign investments into the market.

Sara Al Tarawneh, Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Depository Center, also affirmed that activating the agreement enables investors to trade between the two markets with ease and efficiency within a fully integrated legal and regulatory framework, while ensuring settlement, clearing, and pre- and post-trade services are carried out with the highest levels of accuracy and reliability.

The ceremony also featured a presentation on the “Tabadul” platform and how it operates. On the sidelines of the launch event, the opening bell was rung to mark the official commencement of the electronic link between the Amman Stock Exchange and the ADX, in a step that reflects the level of cooperation and integration between the two sides and underscores the drive to enhance openness to regional financial markets and develop the digital infrastructure of capital markets, during which the first transaction between the two parties was executed.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, commemorative shields were exchanged, and group photos were taken to mark the occasion, reaffirming the depth of the brotherly relations and the strategic partnership between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates across various economic, financial, and investment fields.

Launched by the ADX in 2022, the “Tabadul” platform is one of the leading initiatives aimed at providing interconnectivity among member markets and facilitating mutual access for brokerage firms, enabling investors to benefit from available investment opportunities and trade across member markets with ease and efficiency within an integrated regulatory and operational framework. Its members include Muscat Stock Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Astana International Exchange, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Armenia Securities Exchange, in addition to the Amman Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

It is worth noting that on 11 December 2024 in Abu Dhabi, the Amman Stock Exchange and the Securities Depository Center signed an electronic linking agreement with the ADX with the aim of joining the “Tabadul” platform, which includes a group of Arab and Asian exchanges. This contributes to strengthening cooperation, developing financial markets, improving their efficiency, and expanding investment opportunities for investors in both countries.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Salama Al Marzooqi

Corporate Communications

Mobile: +971 (50) 602 6038

Email: almarzooqis@adx.ae