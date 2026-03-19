Muharraq, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the addition of Paris (CDG) and Manila (MNL) to its temporary commercial network via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam (DMM), which will be available for travel until 28 March 2026.

These additions build on the airline’s existing temporary services to London Heathrow (LHR), Mumbai (BOM), Bangkok (BKK), Frankfurt (FRA), Nairobi (NBO), Cairo (CAI), Casablanca (CMN) and Chennai (MAA), which are operating via Dammam and were announced earlier this week.

With the addition of Paris and Manila to Gulf Air’s operations from Dammam, the airline now operates flights to 10 international destinations across its network to facilitate passengers’ travel to their chosen destinations, amid the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace, as Gulf Air continues its efforts to maintain international connectivity to and from the Kingdom.

To facilitate travel, Gulf Air will provide transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahad International Airport in Dammam for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights.

Gulf Air will assist with Saudi transit visas exclusively to passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain using Gulf Air–arranged land transportation. Passengers whose final destination is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must hold a valid visa arranged independently. Passengers are also advised to ensure they hold a confirmed booking prior to proceeding to Dammam for departure.

Passengers can book their flights through Gulf Air's website at gulfair.com, via the mobile app, or through authorized travel agents.

While Gulf Air’s temporary suspension of flights to and from Bahrain International Airport remains in effect due to the closure of Bahrain’s airspace, and until the airline resumes its scheduled operations following an official confirmation from Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs regarding the safe reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace; the national carrier continues to operate throughout these exceptional circumstances by mobilizing its operational resources to overcome current regional challenges and ensure ongoing service for passengers. Gulf Air’s flight crews and ground and air operations teams have maintained uninterrupted work, implementing all applicable safety measures to protect its passengers and aircraft. This approach has enabled the airline to operate its temporary services via Dammam and provide alternative solutions for passengers affected by the current airspace closure in Bahrain.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the first national carrier in the GCC, was established in 1950. Today, the airline operates to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, and the Indian Subcontinent. Gulf Air has been recognized as a “Five-Star Major Airline” by APEX for the year 2026, and its fleet comprises 10 Boeing 787 aircraft and 34 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft.

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Corporate Communications Department – Gulf Air

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