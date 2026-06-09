Proposed daily services would create hundreds of jobs, open one-stop leisure and trade connections to 50 destinations and attract high-value tourism



Berlin, Germany: Emirates today confirmed it stands ready to launch daily services to Berlin and Stuttgart, committing more than 100 million EUR each year in operational expenses, staff, airport charges, fuel and other expenditures, subject to the approval of the German Federal Ministry of Transport.



Berlin sits as the political heart of Europe’s largest economy. A city of 3.9 million people, it is home to a thriving start-up ecosystem, well-established diplomatic community, and a cultural scene that draws millions of visitors each year. Yet its long-haul connectivity has not kept pace with the city's strong global credentials. In fact, according to OAG schedule data, over 85% of Berlin Brandenburg Airport’s international connectivity is concentrated within Europe.



Stuttgart faces a comparable gap in long-haul services. The economic engine of Baden-Württemberg, one of Germany’s most export-driven states, remains underserved when it comes to long-haul air connectivity, the very kind of connectivity manufacturers, suppliers, and trading partners depend upon.



Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "Emirates is ready to bring daily widebody connectivity to Berlin and Stuttgart and connect them with our extensive network, backed by substantial investment. These are two of Germany's most important economic centres, yet both remain underserved when it comes to long-haul connectivity. German businesses have told us they need it, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce has called for it, our own data confirms the demand is there and flights are forecast to be full. Emirates already connects Germany to 50 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australasia that no German airline serves. These are destinations that matter to German exporters, tourism operators, and the millions of travellers looking for more choice and better connections. All we are asking for is the opportunity to serve these cities and their communities, and we remain committed to working constructively with the German authorities to make that a reality and deliver tangible benefits that would be felt across both city regions from day one of our operations.”



Economic impact and job creation



New Emirates routes to both cities would generate hundreds of new jobs. A 2012 study by the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) estimated that a daily Emirates service to both Berlin and Stuttgart would create close to 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. That figure remains broadly consistent today.



In addition to improved choice for passengers, local Baden-Württemberg, Berlin and Brandenburg cargo connectivity would also receive a boost. A daily Emirates widebody service with a Boeing 777-300ER would provide more than 280 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity per week, creating a vital new conduit for time-sensitive imports and exports including pharmaceutical products, electrical equipment, machinery, and transport technology components.



Dubai: A gateway for complementary connectivity



Of the 2.36 million passengers carried on Emirates' flights to and from Germany in 2025, 40% flew between Dubai and Germany, while 60% were passengers connecting onwards, underscoring the dual role Dubai plays as both a premium destination, growing source market and a global transfer hub. If daily Berlin and Stuttgart flights were permitted, Emirates would offer convenient, one-stop connections for German travellers and businesses in these cities and regions.



In 2025, Emirates' top markets to and from Germany included Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. None of these destinations are served by German airlines from Frankfurt or Munich. Extending this connectivity to Berlin and Stuttgart would not cannibalise existing routes but rather fill a longstanding gap.



A one-stop connection on Emirates, via Dubai, would provide a more seamless journey with a consistent onboard product in a four-cabin configuration, and a meaningful improvement over the multi-transfer narrow-body alternatives operated by German airlines that are currently available. For Berlin, the Emirates experience would offer something for every traveller, including its award-winning Premium Economy cabin delivering a step-up in comfort, and its First Class with enclosed private suites and personalised service remains unmatched in the industry.



Berlin's business community has already voiced the need for this service clearly. In 2023, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry published a survey in which 75% of respondents described the long-haul offering at Berlin as deficient or insufficient[1]. Dubai was named a number one priority for connections that urgently need to be strengthened, both as a destination and as a transfer hub.



Today, Berlin and Stuttgart are connected directly to Dubai exclusively by narrow-body aircraft with limited onboard amenities, and only on a seasonal basis. A daily Emirates Boeing 777 service would deliver a step change, not only in passenger experience and comfort, but also in cargo capacity.



Unlocking high-value inbound tourism to Germany



Germany logged nearly 1.2 million overnight stays[2] from GCC visitors in 2024, a valuable tourism segment that stays longer, spends more, and has a direct and positive impact on tourism revenues. GCC visitors contributed an estimated €2.3 billion to the German economy in 2024 alone. The German National Tourist Board projects GCC visitor numbers will reach 3 million annually by the end of the decade.



Direct Emirates services would position Berlin and Stuttgart firmly on the map for GCC visitors, opening up a tourism segment with enormous growth potential by connecting both cities with visitors who currently choose destinations served directly with widebody aircraft.



Looking ahead



The economic case is clear. Daily Emirates services to Berlin and Stuttgart would create hundreds of jobs, strengthen trade links, open up underserved destinations, and attract high-value tourism.



Emirates believes these services would complement Germany's existing aviation ecosystem, offering travellers and businesses greater choice and competition on routes where it is needed most.



The airline remains committed to engaging constructively with the German Federal Government and looks forward to the opportunity to bring the benefits of long-haul connectivity to Berlin and Stuttgart.